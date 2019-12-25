Tiebreaker Elementary School is among the 12 Idaho elementary schools that received a donation this month through a new partnership between the Idaho Lottery and the Idaho Commission of Libraries.
The Bucks for Books program, which debuted this fall, split $30,000 among schools to help them buy new books for their libraries. The funds were raised by donations from Lottery VIP members and as a percentage of some Barnes & Noble purchases.
The money provided by the state lottery helps to alleviate a need at Idaho schools that library advocates have long pushed to address. A 2012 study by Boise State University professor Roger Stewart found that more than half the elementary school libraries in the state had a budget of less than $1,000 per year for new books. For 28 percent of those libraries, the budget was less than $100 per year.
There were 88 total schools that applied for the program and 12 schools received between $1,000 and $3,000 to increase their book collections. Tiebreaker Elementary School librarian Joyce Smith has said the funds would be used to purchase Spanish-language books for children who are still learning to read and speak English.
Other schools that received funds this year include Harrison Elementary School in Twin Falls, Riggins Elementary School and Malad Elementary School. The Idaho Commission of Libraries has already announced that the Bucks for Books program will be held again during the fall of 2020.