Emma Grow, a senior at Skyline High School, and Stephanie Van Ausdeln, a senior at Idaho Falls High School, are representing Idaho at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation from now through Saturday in Washington, D.C.
"They are so excited to be here," said Jennifer Donovan, communications and marketing specialist for American Legion Auxiliary. "It's a trip and experience of a lifetime."
Stephanie Van Ausdeln, senior at Idaho Falls High School.
Grow and Van Ausdeln are two of 100 girls chosen from thousands across the country to attend the event, according to Donovan, and were chosen and interviewed from a group of more than 100 Idaho girls, according to Kristin Batsel, director of American Legion Auxiliary Idaho Syringa Girls State.
"We are so very proud of them," Batsel said. "We know they are representing us well."
To participate in the national event, two female students, following their junior year, are competitively chosen from each of the 50 states after participating in their respective American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs.
Batsel raved about the girls, their time in Girls State and the many inspiring attributes they possessed.
"They were extremely present throughout their time at Girls State," Batsel said. "They were active leaders and really built each other up within the sections they led. They were excellent role models for each other and the other girls. Most importantly, they were passionate and active in their (community)."
The state programs give the girls a firsthand look into the intricacies of state government and how it works. Once chosen, the girls are then sponsored by the national auxiliary for the program in D.C. The event started Saturday.
"They learn so much about government within these programs," Donovan said. "They learn about state government in their respective state programs and federal government when they come to the national event here in D.C."
In the national event, the girls are known as “senators.” They are assigned mock cities, and will from then on represent either the "Federalist Party" or the "Nationalist Party" in all future decisions within the event.
For seven days, the young women hold mock Senate sessions which require them to write, caucus, and debate bills; campaign for elected office; elect a Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation president and vice president; and work together to pass legislation, according to an American Legion Auxiliary news release.
While in D.C., the "senators" visit Capitol Hill and meet with their state's senators and representatives. This visit provides each girl with an opportunity to discuss local issues and share bills they have written as part of the program. There are also field trips to see historical Washington monuments, Arlington National Cemetery, and the White House.
"They are learning the process so that when they need to participate in government and politics in their lives, they will be ready," Donovan said. "They learn compromise, they learn how to see the other side and they learn how to work together."
American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young women, Donovan said. This event gives participants firsthand experience with practical insight into how the government works for them. More than 7,000 young women have participated in Girls Nation since its founding in 1947.
"The purpose of this event is to inspire civic involvement and for the girls to learn how their government works," Donovan said. "We want them to be active in their communities. We know that not every girl is going to go into politics but we want them to be educated and engaged. We want to create lifelong voters and for the girls to understand how to look at issues and make smart decisions."
The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. The auxiliary was created in support of veterans from WWI by the wives, mothers, sisters of these veterans but now has many youth programs within the organization one of which is Girls Nation.
Donovan said participants leave with leadership lessons that will last them a lifetime and an understanding of the fundamentals of U.S. government, along with the rights, privileges, and responsibilities they hold as citizens.
"I think with the political climate and everything that has been going on, they are more motivated this year," Donovan said. "They are beginning to understand just how much their vote and voice counts."
"They are engaged, they want to be active in their communities and their government. It's important to make their voice heard no matter the side of politics they are on. They are learning how to use their voice."