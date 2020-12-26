Bonneville Joint School District 93 has added two high schools since 2012, with one becoming the largest traditional school in the district and one specializing in career and technical education.
Bonneville Technical Careers High School opened in 2012. The district was already underway in converting a complex of existing buildings near Rocky Mountain Middle School into the technical school when it passed a $14 million bond in 2012 that finalized the process.
The majority of students who take classes at the technical school are only there part-time. Principal Lyndon Oswald estimated the school had just over 100 full-time students this fall and up to 300 who came from other high schools for one class.
In the years since it opened, the technical school added classes for emergency medical services, information technology and robotics programs. This fall the school added a natural resource pathway, which can be adapted for either animal science or public land management degrees. The school’s Future Farmers of America chapter won the livestock category of the Eastern Idaho State Fair during its first year and the school produced an Ammoknights robotics team that competed in a robotics world championship in 2019.
Gov. Brad Little visited the Bonneville Technical Careers High School in January as part of a tour of career technical programs throughout the state. During the visit he said the state had "such a dire need for skilled CTE technicians" coming out of high school programs.
Thunder Ridge High School opened in August 2018 after a two-year construction project. At the ribbon-cutting for Thunder Ridge, school board chairman Paul Jenkins pointed out that District 93 had Idaho's oldest and newest school buildings at that moment: the 1899 home of Lincoln Alternative High School at one end of time and the brand-new high school at the other.
The 257,000-square-foot high school was created through a $63.5 million bond that was approved by voters in November 2015. When it opened, Thunder Ridge had the largest student population in the district and was the first high school added to the district since 1992.
The design of the school was meant to encourage collaboration in and out of classrooms. Stools and desks could be easily reorganized in classrooms to let students group together, while the hallways included extra room for students to gather in common spaces.
The next addition to the district will be coming in next door to Thunder Ridge. Black Canyon Middle School, the 135,000-square-foot school funded by a recent $35 million bond, broke ground in the summer of 2019 and remains on track to accept students during the 2021 school year.