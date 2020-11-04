Two school bond measures worth $7.6 million were rejected by voters in eastern Idaho Tuesday, while a supplemental levy was renewed in Teton County.
Both of the bond measures on the ballot were from Ririe School District 252. The majority of ballots cast in the 2020 election went for the $1.2 million maintenance bond, 807 in favor to 583 against, but the measure fell short of the two-thirds majority that was required.
The margin was less close for the larger bond, which would have dedicated $6.4 million to the construction of a new high school gym with a dedicated space for wrestling and a bus maintenance facility. That bond measure had 43% of votes cast in favor Tuesday, 595 to 787.
The construction bond is a scaled-back version of the $7 million bond that Ririe had initially proposed during the May election. That measure had support from 39% of voters earlier this year, which led the district to split the efforts and scale back some plans for the gym.
Further east, voters renewed a two-year $3.2 million supplemental levy for Teton School District 401. The levy measure, which was also passed in 2016 and 2018, will be used to hire additional staff members, provide higher salaries for teachers and continue the district's all-day kindergarten and winter sports programs. A flyer sent out by Teton School District before the election said the money from the supplemental levy makes up 21% of the district's general budget.