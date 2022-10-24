Adult Computer

Amber Smyer, who oversees University of Idaho Extension’s Digital Economies Program, works from her home computer. The program aims to train rural Idahoans in the skills needed to hold home-based jobs.

A new University of Idaho Extension program aims to strengthen rural communities by teaching Idaho residents computer skills needed to work remotely and helping small businesses engage in a growing digital economy.

The state Legislature awarded about $1.3 million during its past session to fund the new Digital Economy Program for three years. Paul Lewin, U of I Extension community development specialist in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, is the project’s principal investigator.

