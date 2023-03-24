The Oryctodromeus might seem like old news, being that it lived almost 100 million years ago, but in reality, it's new due to the Idaho House of Representatives' near unanimous Friday vote, 61-2, making it Idaho's official state dinosaur.

The golden-retriever-sized dinosaur was chosen by a fourth-grade class from Ucon Elementary School in Bonneville Joint School District 93 with the help of College of Eastern Idaho professor L.J. Krumenacker, who’s also an adjunct professor at Idaho State University and a research affiliate at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Krumenacker was one of the first to discover the Oryctodromeus in Idaho.


