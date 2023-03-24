Students in Joel Walton’s fourth-grade class at Ucon Elementary School have been working on the state dinosaur project for nearly two years. On Friday, their efforts paid off as the Idaho House of Representatives voted 61-2 to designate the Oryctodromeus as the state dinosaur. The bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to the governor's desk.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
File - The Oryctodromeus, otherwise known as the digging runner, has become the official state dinosaur thanks to a group of Ucon Elementary School fourth-graders.
The Oryctodromeus might seem like old news, being that it lived almost 100 million years ago, but in reality, it's new due to the Idaho House of Representatives' near unanimous Friday vote, 61-2, making it Idaho's official state dinosaur.
The golden-retriever-sized dinosaur was chosen by a fourth-grade class from Ucon Elementary School in Bonneville Joint School District 93 with the help of College of Eastern Idaho professor L.J. Krumenacker, who’s also an adjunct professor at Idaho State University and a research affiliate at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Krumenacker was one of the first todiscover the Oryctodromeus in Idaho.
Their goal: Just like other students who have come before them, pioneer the way for the state's newest official state emblem, the state dinosaur.
The Oryctodromeus, otherwise known as the “digging runner,” was given the name by scientists due to it being the first dinosaur known to have burrowed underground.
Adult fossils of the dinosaur are also commonly found with smaller fossils, Krumenacker said in an earlier interview with the Post Register, showing the dinosaur took care of its offspring and lived close together as families, a fact the students felt directly related to the people of Idaho.
In the continental U.S. the Oryctodromeus is mainly found in Idaho, an Idaho native if you will, with paleontologists locating more than 10 Oryctodromeus skeletons in the state and only a few bones found in the southernmost part of Montana.
While almost every state in the United States has found dinosaur fossils in their soil, only 14 have officially adopted a state dinosaur. Joel Walton, a fourth-grade teacher at Ucon Elementary School, and his class wrote essays, talked to state officials, did research and waited in hopes that their request would at least be heard, now they have succeeded.
In response to a tweet by Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin, Krumenacker wrote "Hooray!!!!!! Thanks for covering and sharing this. We are so excited!!"
