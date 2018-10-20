MOSCOW — The University of Idaho President Search Screening Committee will hold a meeting Monday to garner input from Idaho residents about what they would like to see in the university’s next president.
The one-hour meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Pacific in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus.
The person ultimately selected through the search will replace President Chuck Staben, whose contract expires in June 2019.
The committee is interested in feedback on the following points:
n Short- and long-term challenges and opportunities facing the next president.
n Professional experiences and qualifications the candidate should have.
n Information on current initiatives the president needs to be informed on and ready to guide.
n How key attributes and features of UI can be used to get the right candidates.
A senior partner with the executive search firm Storback/Pimentel and Associates will be present.
The meeting will be streamed online at uidaho.zoom.us/j/907620027. People can also participate by calling 609-900-6833 or 646-876-9923 and entering meeting No. 907620027.