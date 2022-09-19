The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7.
The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the program. The state Senate voted 34-1 to pass the bill and the House approved it 67-1. The program could reach as many as 49,000 families in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted educational learning across the country, Idaho included. As teachers, parents and guardians move to help students recover from this learning loss, they need access to additional support. The Empowering Parents Program allows families to purchase educational resources they might otherwise not be able to afford.
Designed to help children in need gain access to this support and needed momentum in their education, the program will provide eligible families with funds they can use toward computer hardware, internet access, or other technological devices or services that are primarily used to meet a participant's education needs; textbooks, curriculum, or other instructional materials, including educational software and applications; fees for national standardized assessments, advanced placement examinations, examinations related to college or university admissions, or industry-recognized certification examinations; therapies, including but not limited to occupational, behavioral, physical, speech-language, and audiology therapies and educational programs offered for a fee or pursuant to contract by a school district, public charter school, or career technical education program to nonpublic students, according to the program's website.
Idaho students from kindergarten through their senior year of high school are eligible regardless of whether they attend public schools, private schools or are home-schooled.
Families will be awarded based on the parent or guardians' gross income, starting with eligible families earning $60,000 per year or less. The families will receive $1,000 per eligible student, with a maximum award of $3,000 per family.
Parents can apply for an award by filling out the application through the program's website. Once the application has been submitted and eligibility has been confirmed, the awards will be made. The funds will be deposited directly into the parent or guardians' Empowering Parents account where the families will be provided instructions on how to log in and access the funds.
Notices to eligible families will be made within 30 days of a completed application being submitted and accepted and will be received through the email used to create the Empowering Parents account.
Once the money is received in the Empowering Parents account, families will have 24 months to spend the money. Any unused funds will be sent back to the state, according to the program website.
The application window opened Sept. 8 and will remain open until the state has no more designated funds to release.
The first wave of grants will be awarded to eligible families earning $60,000 per year or less and will be funded on Oct. 7. The second wave of grants will be awarded to eligible families earning $75,000 per year or less and will be funded on Oct. 12. The third wave of grants, if funds are still available, will be awarded to eligible families earning more than $75,001 per year and will be funded on Oct. 20.
The Empowering Parents website also specifies that reimbursements are not available through this program. All awarded funds must be used in the Empowering Parents online marketplace.
More information as well as the application can be found on the Empowering Parents program website: empoweringparents.idaho.gov/.