Utah State University will be requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccination after a letter from the Utah Board of Higher Education sent on Friday encouraged college presidents to consider the vaccine as a precondition for enrollment.
“We’ve received the go ahead from the legislature and also from the Utah Board of Higher Education to do vaccine requirements,” USU spokesperson Amanda DeRito told The Herald Journal.
According to the letter, the Utah Legislature passed a bill authorizing higher education institutions to require vaccines provided that opt-outs be available for “medical, religious, or personal reasons.”
According to HB 233, a student can be exempt from vaccination provided an exemption form is completed and, if applicable, a notice from a licensed health care provider states the vaccine would endanger the student’s life or health due to the physical condition of the student. A personal or religious exemption requires “a completed vaccination exemption form, stating that the student is exempt from the vaccination because of a personal or religious belief.”
