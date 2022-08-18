Transgender Sport Ban Investigation

FILE — Lawmakers listen as parents speak about the prospect of their children competing against transgender girls in school sports at the Utah State Capitol on March 25, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A Utah high school athletics association secretly investigated a female athlete, without telling her or her parents, after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she had defeated in competition questioning whether the girl was transgender. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz, File)

 Samuel Metz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah high school athletics association secretly investigated a female athlete — without telling her or her parents — after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she had defeated in competition questioning whether the girl was transgender.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that the Utah High School Activities Association and the girl's high school determined she indeed was female after poring through her school records dating back to kindergarten.

