More than 1,000 teachers in the Idaho Falls area are scheduled to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
The Bonneville Joint School District 93 Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to make Jan. 15 and Feb. 5 into half-days for all schools in the district so they can inoculate employees who want the vaccine during the afternoon. Elementary schools will be ending their day around noon, while the middle and high schools will be released around 12:50 p.m. The district will still provide transportation and lunch for all students on those days.
Idaho Falls School District 91 will not change its schedule to fit in the vaccines as Fridays in the district are used for teacher development and planning instead of in-person lessons. District 91 Superintendent George Boland told the school board Wednesday that the district planned to use Taylorview Middle School as the location for a mass vaccination effort throughout the day.
"The last year has been a very trying one for all of us, but the availability of COVID-19 vaccines could put us back on the road to normalcy in our school buildings and in our personal lives," Idaho Falls Education Association president Angela Gilman told the Post Register via text.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has made 640 doses of the vaccine available to teachers in District 93 on Friday and more than 550 doses available for teachers in District 91.
Teachers had initially been slated to start receiving COVID vaccines in early February, and both local school districts had been internally polling employees to gauge the level of interest in getting vaccinated once they were available. Around 60% of staff members from both districts indicated support for getting vaccinated as soon as it became available.
The speed of the rollout changed Tuesday when Idaho's Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Committee moved all school employees into a higher priority phase of the rollout, allowing them to get vaccinated immediately. The committee also moved child care workers, first responders and correctional facility employees into the current phase of vaccinations.