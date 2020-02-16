Hundreds of high school students will soon be able to tour the Idaho National Laboratory without leaving their classrooms.
The lab will be the subject of a virtual field trip that debuts Tuesday through the Navigating Nuclear partnership between the Department of Energy, Discovery Education and the American Nuclear Society. The world premiere of the experience will be provided to advanced high school students from Idaho Falls School District 91 at Compass Academy beginning at 10:45 that morning before it becomes part of the Navigating Nuclear high school curriculum.
"The virtual field trip is an opportunity to cast a much wider net for people's understanding and let them catch a glimpse into the world-class facilities that we have here. I am so excited to share what we do with people outside our community," INL's school STEM Program Manager Jennifer Jackson said.
The 25-minute virtual tour was filmed at the lab last fall and includes footage and interviews from the Materials and Fuels Complex, space power systems lab and the advanced small modular reactors being developed there.
INL Director Mark Peters and a nuclear researcher will be at Compass Academy Tuesday morning to introduce the video to students and lead a question-and-answer session with them afterward.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for our students to meet some of the scientists virtually and learn about the research that is done right here in our backyard," District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said.
Navigating Nuclear partnership is funded by the Department of Energy to provide free activities and lessons about nuclear power to middle and high school classes. A similar virtual tour of the Palo Verde Generating Station in Arizona was published earlier this year.