The chairwoman of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District board of directors easily beat back a challenge Tuesday night.
With numbers in for 30 of 30 precincts, Terri Gazdik got 468 votes for the six-year seat, according to unofficial results provided by Bonneville County, while challenger Lezhai Gulbransen got 164 votes.
Steve Vucovich, who was appointed to the auditorium district board earlier this year after Jill Kirkham resigned and ran unopposed for the four-year seat, got 499 votes.
Meanwhile, voters in Swan Valley appear to have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to greatly increase the district's supplemental levy to pay for upgrades to the small district's elementary school.
With two of four precincts reporting as of 9:35 p.m. plus early and absentee votes, 43 people voted for the proposal to increase the district's supplemental levy from $40,000 a year to $420,000 and 243 voted against it, according to unofficial numbers.
The school district had hoped to increase the levy for five years and use the money to upgrade the school's gym and heating, phone and fire safety systems, as well as repairing the playground and sidewalks and buying a new bus. It would have increased property taxes for the levy from $19 a year on a $100,000 home to $190.