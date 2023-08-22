Wackerli Auto Group owners Steve Wackerli (third from right) and Trudy Wackerli Harmel (far right) stand with Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange (second from right) and excited teachers at Dora Erickson Elementary after announcing a $10,000 donation.
More than 25 teachers at Dora Erickson Elementary School were thrilled to receive a $10,000 donation and supply kits from Wackerli Subaru to their school during a staff development training Tuesday.
“We are constantly working with our community partners. I was approached by a parent as well as some people at Subaru to help us out with a high-needs school,” Dora Erickson PrincipalMark Hunsaker said. “We are very happy to have Wackerli Subaru here today with Subaru Loves Learning. It’s a whole project that they do to give back to the community.”
The donation will be evenly divided among 20 of the school’s classrooms with each receiving $500.
“I hope this is a surprise,” said Chad Mahoney, Subaru Care Connect manager/sales at Wackerli Subaru.
Mahoney said Subaru partners with adoptaclassroom.org to support education as part of a nationwide effort.
The teachers clapped, cheered and yelled “Thank you!” after the announcement.
“They’re already talking about what they can do — ‘I can do this project, I can do this.’ At the beginning of the school year, that’s really going to help,” said Trudy Wackerli Harmel, part-owner and executive officer with Wackerli Auto Group. “… Some of these schools don’t get as much parental support financially, so it’s really helping them know how to plan.”
District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange said that the gift shows the community’s support for education.
“Education provides opportunity and helps us be able to partner with the community,” LaOrange said. “Our kids stay here. They grow up, and they stay in the community, because we have a community that invests in them.”
Wackerli Marketing Manager Derrick Harmel said that, nationally, 92% of classrooms have students who can’t afford basic school supplies.
Teachers often spend an average of $750 per year on school supplies for their classrooms.
“(The donation) takes a lot of stress off of teachers and off of the school to purchase these items that we know we’re going to need,” Hunsaker said.
Last year, the dealership donated to another school across town, but chose this year to help out a little closer to home.
“We wanted to refocus what we were doing. We were looking at all the schools — ones that were close to us that were in need,” Mahoney said. “… We’re looking forward to doing this year after year.”
Wackerli Subaru has multiple employees whose children attend elementary at Dora Erickson. The dealership is located about a mile away on North Woodruff.
“They’re all deserving students and teachers,” said Sarah Benns, a sales consultant whose son attends first grade there.
Each classroom also received a Subaru Loves Learning supply kit with pens, pencils, markers, dry-erase markers, earbuds, prizes, wipes and more.
Additionally, for each vehicle sold at Wackerli Subaru this month, Dora Erickson will receive an additional $50 to apply toward a laminator, computer or other needed piece of equipment.
“The Wackerlis have been part of Idaho Falls for a long time,” LaOrange said. “They are a part of the community and obviously try to give back.
"… We will make sure that we thank you and that our kids thank you.”
As the largest corporate partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru has supported more than 470,000 students across America since 2021, according to a news release. More than 630 Subaru retailers this year are adopting high-need classrooms, either Title 1 Schoolwide programs and/or where 40% of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.
