More than 25 teachers at Dora Erickson Elementary School were thrilled to receive a $10,000 donation and supply kits from Wackerli Subaru to their school during a staff development training Tuesday.

“We are constantly working with our community partners. I was approached by a parent as well as some people at Subaru to help us out with a high-needs school,” Dora Erickson Principal Mark Hunsaker said. “We are very happy to have Wackerli Subaru here today with Subaru Loves Learning. It’s a whole project that they do to give back to the community.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.