Bonneville High School was one of the first schools in eastern Idaho to close this fall due to the coronavirus. School and district officials say that the events of the last few days show the plan to limit the spread of the virus is working.
The closure was triggered after a student tested positive for the virus Tuesday afternoon. Principal Levi Owen said the student had not shown any symptoms when they came to school that morning but developed enough signs of the virus to visit the doctor and receive a rapid coronavirus test.
Bonneville Joint School District 93's fall coronavirus policy says that a school will close for at least one day if a student or teacher with a positive test was in attendance in the last 48 hours. The school treated Wednesday as an emergency closure, with no classes planned so Owen and teachers could focus on identifying students who need to quarantine for longer periods of time because of close contact.
"The other cases will play out over the next few days. I'm hopeful contact tracing will reduce those cases, and we are fortunate to catch the confirmed case early enough to quarantine kids who had been in contact," Owen said.
On Thursday, classes followed a largely normal schedule. Senior Kady Hawkins said over email that the one day of online work seemed more thorough than the remote lessons that had been in place during the spring.
"All of my teachers have had us either attend an hour-long Zoom call or check in with them by completing little assignments," Hawkins wrote.
Korri Smith began working with Bonneville Joint School District 93 as a nurse and COVID-19 response team member this summer after more than a decade working for hospitals. Smith said she expected a situation like the one at Bonneville to happen sooner or later in the district.
"I'm not sure if they aren't getting tested or just are not sick, but I am surprised we don’t have more cases," Smith said.
District 93 reported more than a dozen coronavirus cases among students and staff over the first two weeks. The majority of those cases were reported to the district by Eastern Idaho Public Health over the weekend or on Monday, when most students were learning remotely, so the positive cases had been out of the school for several days already.
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Madison School District 321 had reported similar case numbers during their first weeks of classes.
Owen said the school was on track to return to normal classes Friday and announced plans to host the varsity football game against Madison High School Friday night.
While most of the students she knew had gotten used to face masks and social distancing, Hawkins thought this week was a reminder of the importance of those precautions.
"I think everyone will have a renewed sense of how volatile our situation really is. It's so easy to become comfortable and throw caution to the wind. I've already seen it happening," Hawkins wrote.