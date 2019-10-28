White Pine Charter School officials on Monday announced the seven candidates running for the school’s board of directors in November.
The three open seats were the subject of a controversial election this spring, which the board chose to overturn amid concerns about the security and accuracy of the voting process. The board’s decision to hire an outside investigator to look into allegations of campaigning by board members and irregular results of the online voting system was made during an executive session, which board members later acknowledged was a potential violation of open meeting laws.
Three of the seven candidates in November’s election previously ran in the overturned election and would have served on the school board if the results had been upheld. Amber Beck and Jim Seamans both previously served on the school’s Board of Directors, with Beck serving as vice chairwoman one year and Seamans serving as secretary and treasurer.
The third candidate, EmmaLee Robinson, was the candidate who other board members alleged had engaged in electioneering during the previous election. Multiple witnesses told investigating attorney Duane Nelson that school staff members had openly supported Robinson’s candidacy and encouraged others to vote for her. Nelson’s report found the accusations credible but said they did not qualify as electioneering under the Public Integrity in Elections Act.
Another candidate, Stan Warner, attempted to run in the last election but was rejected by the election committee because he had not submitted a letter of intent. In his online candidate biography, he criticized the school board’s involvement in that decision and the “command and control” approach the board had with the school’s teachers.
Mark Duncanson, Katrin Lepler and Stephanie Lucas are the other three candidates. Lucas is simultaneously running for a seat on the Idaho Falls City Council. Duncanson, who moved to Idaho last year, is a director at Basic American Foods. Lepler is a German-born anesthesiologist with two sons attending White Pine Charter School.
A meet and greet with the candidates will be held at the charter school on Nov. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the school, with eligible voters signing in to pick up their paper ballots and signing out after they’ve finished voting. Parents or guardians of White Pine students and school faculty are the only eligible voters.
The three winning candidates will be announced the next day and brought onto the board during its November meeting.