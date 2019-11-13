White Pine Charter School has announced the three winners of Tuesday's election for its school board of directors.
Mark Duncanson, EmmaLee Robinson and Jim Seamans were elected to join the charter school's board. Robinson and Seamans had been two of the three candidates who led the results from the board election that was held in May before concerns about electioneering and online security led to the board to overturn the results.
There were 95 paper votes cast in the school board election, down slightly from the 102 in-person votes during the May election. The new election also eliminated the option for online voting, the way more than half the votes were cast in May, after concerns were raised about the security of the system and the lack of vetting to make sure voters were eligible stakeholders in the school.
Voters in the White Pine election could vote for up to three potential board members from a field of seven candidates on their ballot. Robinson received a vote on 65 percent of all submitted ballots, while Duncanson and Seamans were mentioned on more than 40 percent of the ballots.
The three new directors will be sworn in during a Nov. 21 board meeting and serve a three-year term. Gina Stevenson, who had been serving an interim term on the school board between the elections, will step down once the new members are sworn in.