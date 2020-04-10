A charter school and a Catholic school in Idaho Falls have both launched projects aimed at helping medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
White Pine Charter School is encouraging its staff and families to use 3D printers to create ear clips for surgical masks that will be provided to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The clips go between the elastic strap of the mask and the medic’s ear, creating a more comfortable and less abrasive fit.
The printers owned by the school have been taken home by staff members and families. Printing material will be paid for with a grant provided by the Idaho STEM Action Center for schools working on coronavirus-related projects, with each clip taking less than 20 minutes to create once the design has been programmed.
“We have such supportive families helping us out. We were doing a lot of those hands-on things at our school, but now we are moving those to at home with different projects like this that help the community,” White Pine outreach coordinator Heather Smith said.
White Pine is also collecting homemade masks for nurses at Lifecare and other facilities around Idaho Falls, based on the mask design published by the Centers for Disease Control in March. Any public donations of clips and masks can be left in a box outside the front door of the school and will be given to health care workers by Smith and other school employees.
The first-grade class at Holy Rosary Catholic School has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for health care workers with financial issues or health crises related to the virus. The donations will be split between the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, run by the parent company of EIRMC and many other hospitals across the country, and Mountain View Charity based out of Idaho Falls.
First-grade teacher Sarah Atwell said the campaign was an extension of the effort the class does every April related to acts of mercy, such as visiting the sick and giving drinks to the thirsty.
“At the hospital, they are always providing for the thirsty, day and night. We were thinking about how their lives are being affected by working different hours and working with patients who have the virus,” Atwell said.
Atwell’s students created posters and handmade pictures at home to get the word out about the fundraiser. Holy Rosary, EIRMC and Mountain View Hospital plan to promote the campaign online to further get the word out.