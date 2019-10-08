White Pine Charter School is moving forward with plans to redo the vacated results of this summer's Board of Directors election.
Three positions on the Board of Directors will be filled during the makeup election to serve through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Board Clerk Nick Burrows said this election will be conducted in person on whatever day the board selects at its next meeting and the results will be monitored by himself and the Parent-Faculty Association.
Those interested in running for the board must apply by submitting a letter of interest, resume and one-paragraph biography to Burrows at burrowsni@wpcscougars.org by Oct. 25. Candidates from the last election are eligible to run and no connection to White Pine is required to run other than an interest in the future of the charter school and the STEM Academy.
The previous results were vacated after issues over the veracity of the online voting system and allegations that teachers were campaigning for certain candidates were raised. An investigation of the election results was further criticized after the decision to hire a third-party lawyer was made during an executive session in a potential open-meeting law violation.
"As far as fixing concerns or making any long-term changes, that will be for this full and newly-elected board to determine," Burrows said.
The date of the new election and list of eligible voters will be determined by the current board at its Oct. 22 meeting, while a meet and greet with the eventual candidates has been scheduled for Nov. 4.