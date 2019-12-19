Nine groups of students at White Pine STEM Academy showed off their model cities of the future during a competition Wednesday night.
This is the second year that eighth-graders at White Pine have taken part in the Future City competition but the first time there’s been a public judging session for the cities. A panel of 10 representatives from the Ammon city government, Idaho National Laboratory, Keller & Associates engineering firm and the White Pine board of directors walked through the school cafeteria to judge the projects.
Students began working on the designs for the cities earlier this fall, with a requirement to specifically focus on creating water supply systems for their city. Students designed full models online using SimCity, built miniature versions out of recycled materials and worked together to create essays and presentations outlining the benefits of their city.
“That was stressful. It was a lot of work, it took a lot of time during lunch and after school to put all of this together,” student Claire Billings said.
The Future City competition began in 1992 and is one of the largest programs for teaching middle school students about engineering and planning. The state competition last year included 37 teams from 17 schools, where White Pine teams won special awards for hydroelectric resiliency and creative problem-solving.
STEM teachers Alaysha Whitworth and Matthew Lurker led the students through weeks of work on the cities. While some schools in Idaho have classes that all work together to design a city, Whitworth said that she thought the smaller groups ended up being more educational.
“I think they learn more because they have more responsibility to research the city and help each other. There is so much they have to prepare,” Whitworth said.
She had worked with five students to design West Lake, a city in southern Canada that had communal gardens that its entire population helped out with and public transportation powered by recycling smog. Other cities were created with multi-stage systems for water filtration, helicopters that provided public transportation and nuclear power plants.
At the end of the night, the judges announced that Aspen, Azai and Cdy Big Brainz were the winning cities. Those three teams will compete in the state competition in Boise in February, where one team will be chosen to represent Idaho in the national competition. Whitworth said the school would be taking all the eighth-graders to Boise to support those teams during the state competition.