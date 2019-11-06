White Pine Charter School will fully reopen Thursday after flooding kept the school closed for most of the week.
School spokesman Matt Wiltbank said that the flooding was discovered Sunday night by a teacher who had gone to the school to prepare for the week and found inches of standing water. Classes at the school were canceled later that night and Monday night's planned meet-and-greet for school board candidates was moved to the White Pine STEM Academy.
Despite having a separate building and location, the STEM Academy also had its classes canceled on Monday and Tuesday because it relied on the kitchen at the charter school.
"It wouldn't be fair to the students at the academy to get there and not be fed during the day," Wiltbank said.
The flooding was caused by a broken valve in the school's water softener. Teachers, parents and student volunteers spent Monday and Tuesday clearing the water form the school and evaluating how much the school's interior had been damaged by the accident.
Wiltbank said that some furniture would be replaced because of the water damage, but the school's foundation and recently-installed carpets seem to be fine.
By Wednesday, the majority of the STEM Academy had returned to normal and some charter school teachers were holding office hours to help students with their outstanding projects. The charter school is expected to return to normal operations on Thursday.