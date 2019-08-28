The White Pine Charter School trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to acknowledge they may have violated open meetings laws while looking into the school’s recent school board election.
Board Chairman Adam Frugoli and trustees Joanna Stark and Gina Stevenson attended the special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the potential open meeting violation that occurred during the board’s May 30 executive session. During that meeting, the board had discussed allegations that the election had been mishandled.
Days after that meeting, Frugoli contacted attorney Duane Nelson to have him look into the allegations and the board eventually paid him more than $10,000 for his report. The payment was never discussed during open business, which is what led to concerns about the open meeting violation.
Bret Walther, White Pine’s attorney, said if an open meetings violation occurred it’s too late to cure it while telling the trustees how to phrase the motion.
“You would express an intent to cure, but you can’t because it’s futile. Time has passed, and there’s no way to un-ring that bell,” Walther said during the meeting Tuesday.
Nelson’s report eventually found evidence that Stark and an employee at White Pine had advocated for teachers to vote for two of the candidates, Emma Lee Robinson and Amber Beck, during the week of the election.
The three trustees at the meeting chose not to fully admit to a violation, as Frugoli said it would be up to others to look into the violation further but that the board was “not interested in prolonging the story.” He also defended the choice to hire a third party to look into potential wrongdoing during the election.
“When acknowledgments of impropriety or perhaps illegal behavior happens ... I believe that it is good governance to investigate whether those claims are true or false,” Frugoli said.
Stark had previously issued a letter to the board on May 31 denying that she had made statements favoring one candidate over others. She also questioned whether it was necessary to immediately hire legal counsel to look into the claims instead of holding more discussions internally as a board.
Nelson’s report stated he was not sure if Stark’s actions counted as electioneering because of White Pine’s status as a charter school. That status meant the school was managed by its own bylaws and internal rules instead of the Public Integrity in Elections Act that applied to Idaho’s public school districts.
He did, however, find a number of other potential issues with the security of the trustee elections. White Pine had no definitive list of stakeholders who were eligible to vote and multiple people in the district had discovered ways to cast multiple votes online through the Google Sheets used by the district.
During the meeting Tuesday, Frugoli said the board planned to receive training from the Idaho School Boards Association and would work to reschedule a new trustee election soon.
White Pine director of communications Matt Wiltbank told the Post Register on Wednesday that the school and the trustees would issue no further comment on the open meeting violation or the previous election.