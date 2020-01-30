White Pine Charter School has begun the process to add more appointed and non-voting members to the school board.
Under the system proposed and voted for during the Tuesday night school board meeting, the board would be made up of four elected members and three appointed ones. The appointed members would be selected by the board after the annual elections and serve the same three-year term before coming up for reappointment.
"When I looked at other charter schools, the schools that started out as vote-only have started moving towards appointments and the schools that started out as appointments are moving towards votes," board vice chairwoman Joni Larsen said.
While the attending board members were all on-board with the change to the board's structure, they differed on the best way to approach the appointed positions. Some members thought the appointments could help the board bring in specialized members for short spans of time, while others focused on the potential for long-term stability.
Board member Ethan Huffman worried that appointments would allow members to stay on the board indefinitely, whether or not the parents actually wanted them to stay involved with the school.
"We have got to set up guardrails so there is, at some point, the opportunity to remove someone," Huffman said.
In addition to those members, the restructuring of the board would also add non-voting members to represent the voices of teachers and parents.
The board voted to move forward with the general idea and begin drafting the specific bylaw, including potential term limits for appointments and the future of the governance board that currently screens candidates before the elections. The full version will be introduced during the February meeting, in order for it to receive 30 days of public notice and be enacted before the next school board election.
White Pine also acknowledged a violation of open meeting laws that had happened last week, when the board approved two major payouts during a special meeting without publicly discussing the costs. The board had approved $54,000 for updates and expansions to its science lab and $31,000 to create a second parking lot during the Jan. 22 meeting.
The expanded parking lots were required for the school to get a conditional use permit to expand into a third building. The Ammon City Council approved the request to begin using an additional building near the current school on Dec. 19 but required the school to provide additional parking space and renew both conditional use permits at the same time in June 2021.