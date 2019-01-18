Shelley School District 60's Board of Trustees has selected Chad Williams as the district's superintendent. He will replace outgoing superintendent Bryan Jolley, who announced his retirement in November, effective June 30.
The trustees announced the move during a board meeting Thursday, as they offered Williams the position Tuesday night. Idaho Education News first reported Williams' hiring.
Williams, who officially accepted the board's offer Wednesday, was one of three finalists left in the selection process that started Nov. 8.
Williams is the superintendent in Ririe School District 252. He will begin his new position June 1.
He previously taught at West Jefferson High School and served administrative roles at Butte Junior-Senior High School and Teton High School.
"He was looking for a little larger district and Shelley gives him that experience," Jolley told the Post Register on Friday. "He's a very thorough, goal-driven individual and has some good ideas that the board liked. He's been able to have success at Ririe and he will be able to bring that to Shelley."
Williams was not available for comment Friday.
Williams' salary at Ririe School District is $96,968. He is expected to make $105,000 per year during his three-year contract at Shelley, Jolley confirmed Friday.
He also will receive employee and family medical, dental and vision insurance and a performance bonus of up to $5,000.
Jolley has been the Shelley School District’s superintendent since 2005.