With the rise of social media and more STEM-based jobs, Skyline High School Athletic Director Gregg Baczuk said communication and leadership classes at the high school level are more important than ever.
Baczuk, who previously ran Skyline High School's student government program, said leadership classes are vital to a school district's curriculum because they help students learn "people skills" as well as time and project management.
Starting next fall, he will run a "Captain's Club" course that will allow team captains and club presidents to congregate and meet weekly during a trimester for leadership training.
The one-credit elective will teach students "leadership training, sportsmanship and community engagement at sporting events."
"Yes, students can learn communication skills in regular, everyday settings in classes," Baczuk said. "And there are small opportunities for leadership but, really, communication and the skills that they learn from dealing with people in these specific leadership courses is something kids aren't getting anywhere else."
Baczuk's curriculum for the leadership classes included activity planning sheets, creating personal portfolios and evaluations of time-management skills, detail orientation and how focused students are on a certain task.
Other objectives of the class include: "To learn to plan and carry out meaningful activities that will improve the school climate" and "to give meaningful service."
Baczuk said students have failed student government and leadership classes before, though not often, and described the classes as "hard and time-consuming."
"The student government advisers after me have really set a high bar of expectations for our kids," Baczuk said. "And I think once the kids understand that, and they know what they're getting themselves into, the kids that want to blow it off aren't going to want to be involved. They know when they get in there, it's work."
Studies done at the University of California Santa Barbara found that people with high school leadership experience are paid up to 33 percent more than those without it, according to the Harvard Business Review.
"I think there are some good things (to leadership classes)," Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. "The student council does realize they have an important role to the school. It's not just about dances and those things. They're going to be reporting to the school board on what they did to make a difference in their schools. ... And I think it helps them see what an actual working, civil government looks like."
Tatiana Peterson, a Hillcrest High School senior, said leadership classes such as student government and peer mentoring — a class where students visit elementary school students to talk about current issues like bullying and school curriculum — have helped her get a leg up during job interviews.
"One thing to teach leadership is leading by example," Peterson said. "A lot of the things we do in student council is in the very beginning the seniors, we are in charge of things, and then we get the underclassmen to do it with us and show them the ropes. By the end, it's all the underclassmen."
Tangibly, Peterson and Baczuk said leadership classes can help students with public speaking, self-confidence and management skills.
"It's helped with jobs," Peterson said. "I've become a manager because I'm good at speaking my mind."