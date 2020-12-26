While the past decade has been marked by challenges of unprecedented growth, deep budget cuts, and an historic pandemic, Bonneville Joint School District 93 has remained committed to its promise to design success for every student.
New housing developments in the rural areas east of Idaho Falls brought more than 3,000 new students to the district. By the end of the decade, 13,300 students were enrolled in District 93 schools, making it the third largest school district in Idaho. To meet the demands of growing enrollment, District 93 voters approved bonds for three new schools, Summit Hills Elementary, which opened in 2012, Thunder Ridge High School, which opened in 2018, and Black Canyon Middle School, which will open in 2021. Tom Gauchay was appointed to be the principal of Summit Hills, Doug McLaren was selected as the principal of Thunder Ridge High School, and Craig Miller has been selected as the principal of Black Canyon.
Former Superintendent Charles Shackett’s commitment to innovation led to the creation of several other new schools over the past decade as well. To meet changing expectations of the 21st century, District 93 became the first school district in Idaho to open a fully online school. In 2012, Bonneville Virtual Academy opened with 30 students in kindergarten through 8th grades. After three years of steady growth, BDVA divided into Bonneville Online Elementary and Bonneville Online High School. District 93’s groundbreaking work in online education created flexibility for students’ learning and laid the foundation for a successful transition to the sudden demand for online learning when schools across the state closed in March of 2020. Bonneville Online also provided a key platform for students to participate in the state advanced opportunities program affording them the opportunity to take overload courses and dual credit courses both in their home schools and online. Dr. Shackett’s commitment to innovation also led to the creation of Technical Careers High School, a magnet school for career-technical education programs. Under the leadership of the school’s first principal, Craig Miller, many of the district’s career technical programs were consolidated at TCHS, including collision repair, automotive technology, residential construction and welding. Over the next ten years, TCHS has continued to add more programs for students including agriculture, Emergency Medical Technician certification, computer science, and robotics.
The past decade also saw a complete turnover in District 93’s leadership and organizational structure. These changes started early in 2011 with the retirement of Rod Blaylock, Director of Technology, and the passing of Dr. Gary Jones, Director of Assessment. Over the next several years, more changes came with the passing of Todd Hicks, Director of Maintenance, and the retirements of Dr. Bruce Roberts, Deputy Superintendent, Roger Hill, Director of Facilities, and Michaelena Hix, Director of Curriculum. By the end of the decade, Shackett who had served as the Superintendent of District 93 since 2001, and Marjean (McConnell) Lewis, who had served as the Director of Human Resources as well as Deputy Superintendent, both retired from their lifelong careers as educators.
Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme, who had served in a number of district leadership positions including Director of Assessment and School Improvement, Director of Technology, Director of Human Resources, and Assistant Superintendent, was selected by the Board of Trustees as the ninth Superintendent of Bonneville Joint School District 93. Adopting a team-based leadership structure based on the principles of Professional Learning Communities, Dr. Woolstenhulme restructured the District organizational structure by appointing Heath Jackson as Executive Director of Planning and Personnel, Jason Lords as Executive Director of Instruction and Learning, and Guy Wangsgard as Executive Director of Finances and Operations. The District Board of Trustees also experienced significant turnover with changes in all Board members over the decade, including six different Boards Chairs: Craig Lords, Annette Winchester, Brian McBride, Jeff Bird, Paul Jenkins, and now Amy Landers.
Some of the most important changes to the District, though, are not readily seen from the outside. In 2012 the District adopted the framework of Professional Learning Communities, to improve student learning outcomes. Since 2012, the District has remained committed to the principles and practices of effective Professional Learning Communities in its efforts to design success for every student. In August of 2019, the District hosted the first Professional Learning Communities at Work Institute in Idaho, providing every teacher, pupil support staff member, and principal with the opportunity to learn from nationally recognized authors and educators about the importance of these practices. In the PLC framework, teachers work together to identify what is most important for every student to learn, design authentic learning experiences and assessments to monitor each student’s progress. As professional educators, teachers and support staff spend time learning together how to most effectively support student learning.
This commitment to student success has been the defining trait of Bonneville School District for the past decade. It will continue to be the defining trait of the district for the next decade to come.