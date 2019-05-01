Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Rocky Mountain Middle School staff and students Wednesday morning, to talk to educators and to promote the mastery-based education model to students at the Bonneville Joint School District 93 middle school.
The tour of Rocky Mountain's vocational building, where the school's mastery-based education program takes place, was a part of Ybarra's statewide "Legislative Roadshow," a tour of schools to discuss educational trends.
After failing to pass a bill that would've doubled the funding for the statewide initiative to $2.4 million and expand the program to all school districts last session, Ybarra said she will look at data to determine the effectiveness of the model as well as the changes to the school funding formula that were discussed last session but also didn't pass.
"It was a long session. We have a lot more work to do," Ybarra said. "We'll start with some data collection, and as we move through that, we want to make sure that we're (looking at) student enrollment and chunking it down in small sections so we can see if there are any consequences (of the changes to the funding formula and education model) we can catch before there's a negative impact on the school district."
Wednesday, she sat with students and discussed the need for more individualized learning with Principal Thomas Kennedy for about 40 minutes.
Idaho Mastery Education is an instructional model that allows for more personalized learning by letting students advance at different rates as they master material. The education model still follows state guidelines for the Idaho Standard Achievement Testing and has teachers who instruct basic curriculum for certain blocks of time, but it allows for more individualized and self-motivated learning.
Rocky Mountain was one of three local schools to be a part of the pilot program, which was launched in 20 school district after it was passed into law during the 2015 session. The other area schools that are part of the pilot program are American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls and Salmon Junior/Senior High School. Hillcrest High School Principal Scott Miller said the high school will pilot a mastery-based program next school year.
"Flexibility is the number one aim of this program," Ybarra said. "It's just different than what it was when we were kids."
In Rocky Mountain Middle School's third year implementing mastery-based education, Kennedy said students have been receptive to the program. He said the model allows students personal time to collaborate and work on projects for classes they are passionate about.
"Basically, kids are able to work at their own pace," said Kennedy as students walked through the vocational building and did class work on laptops. "Kids know exactly what learning targets their aiming for."
— Reporter Nathan Brown contributed to this article.