Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra will meet with eastern Idaho teachers May 20 to go over the current state of education.
Ybarra and other statewide education officials will be visiting Idaho Falls as the fifth and final stop on the Legislative Roadshow, an annual tour through Idaho to update schools on how the State Legislature's actions this year will affect them. The visits through the state will start in Meridian on May 10 and make stops in Moscow, Coeur d'Alene and Twin Falls.
“Although the Legislature has not yet adjourned, the education budgets have been finalized, and we need to get out there and let our educators know what’s happening, and what’s ahead,” Ybarra said in a press release Friday.
The meeting in Idaho Falls will take place at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on the State Department of Education's YouTube channel for the public or school employees who can't attend in person.
Different sections of the Roadshow conversations will be dedicated to covering recent legislation, child nutrition, school content standards and federal programs. The longest section of the Roadshow presentation will cover school finances.