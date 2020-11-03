More than $10 million in levies and bond measures were on the ballot in two of eastern Idaho’s school districts Tuesday.
As of 10:30 pm on Tuesday, the $1.2 million maintenance bond measure for Ririe School District 252 was ahead with 82 in favor and 71 opposed. The larger $6.4 million bond for new construction in Ririe was down, with 54 votes in favor and 98 against.
All votes reported as of the Post Register’s print deadline were from Bonneville County, which shares the district boundaries with Jefferson County. Both bond measures need a two-thirds majority in order to pass.
Teton School District 401 requested a renewal of its two-year, $3.1 million supplemental levy. Teton County had not reported any results for that vote as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.