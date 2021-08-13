Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti wants to keep his job.
Coletti recently announced that he is running for Ammon mayor again in the Nov. 2 election.
Coletti was elected as mayor in 2017, officially taking office in January 2018. He was the only person who sought the mayor position that year. Before then, he served two terms on the Ammon City Council beginning in 2009.
Coletti has overseen an expanding Ammon in his three years as mayor. The city, which abuts Idaho Falls, has grown 28.1% in the past decade, making it the 24th quickest growing city in Idaho, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
"While we are still the small-town community that I love, I believe we have grown and improved in ways that will make us even better in the future," Coletti wrote in an opinion column last year reflecting on the past decade, which the Post Register published.
Ammon grew from 13,816 people in 2010 to 17,694 people in 2020, the Census data showed.
In an interview with the Post Register on Friday, Coletti reflected on his accomplishments and discussed his future goals if re-elected. He said he feels invested in the process of improving Ammon — from roads, to sewers, to water systems, to high-speed fiber internet. And he wants to continue to see through the solutions he's been a part of.
"I hope that people who have dealt with me know who I am, know my character, and know that I care deeply about the city and that I want to work very closely with the residents and that I’m only a phone call away at any time," Coletti said. "I will come to your house. I will come to look at the issues important to you. If there’s a street issue and you need to talk about it with the city, I’ll come out and we’ll walk the street together. Or I’ll come out and we’ll sit in your living room and discuss."
Under Coletti, Ammon has begun to move toward a metered water system that he said will "allow us to continue to operate this system the way it needs to be." Ammon also has a municipal program for high-speed fiber-optic internet. A report last year said Ammon had the most affordable internet connection in the U.S.
"One of my goals for another four years is to work our darnedest to get fiber into every neighborhood in town," Coletti said.
One issue on Coletti's mind for in the near future is revamping governance of the sewage system. The region's sewage is currently handled by the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority through an agreement between several local cities and counties that leaves Ammon with one appointed, not elected, representative, despite contributing 75% of the sewage plant's flow, Coletti said.
Local governments are in the process of reorganizing the governing body for sewage, he said. Coletti said the new sewage district that results from the changes will not increase taxes but will hopefully give Ammon three elected representatives. The process will also help with long-term planning when the sewage plant needs to expand, he said.
Coletti has also worked on statewide issues. He has testified before the statehouse to advocate for changing sales tax laws, according to meeting minutes.
This spring, he publicly opposed and lobbied against a bill by Idaho Falls state Rep. Barbara Ehardt that would "remove local government's ability to use the misdemeanor penalty when creating local ordinances."
Under Ehardt’s bill, a first-time violation of any city or county law would receive no more than a $25 fine. Mask mandates that were issued by local government agencies in Idaho were often punishable as misdemeanors, some of which could carry up to 6 months in jail and $300 in fines.
The bill did not clear committee.
Coletti told the Post Register in February that in recent years there was an issue with Ammon residents dumping toxic chemicals into sewers. He said he was wary of a law that would allow citizens to analyze whether it is less expensive to break the law than to follow it. And he stands by his opposition.
"I'm an attorney by trade, so I advocate. When it comes to issues that are before the state Legislature or the governor, even the United States Congress or the president — I will advocate for the city of Ammon everywhere I go. I'm not afraid to push for what is right for the city of Ammon, and I will continue to do that," Coletti said in August.
Coletti and other candidates for city elections can file their official declarations for positions between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3, said Bonneville County Election Supervisor Brenda Prudent.