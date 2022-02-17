After 26 years in office, Bonneville County Assessor Blake Mueller has announced that he will not seek reelection this year.
“I have truly appreciated the opportunity and ability to serve the people of Bonneville County,” Mueller, 65, said. “I am grateful for the support and kindness extended to me. … It has been a great experience.”
When he was appointed to the position in 1996, Mueller said, he was pleasantly surprised to find that the people who came into his office to ask questions about property values were “friendly” to him.
He says he will miss those interactions once he retires.
“I got to know so many people,” he said, referring to customers as well as his employees, who are “all trying to serve the public as best they can.”
The job has been easier with Mueller at the helm: One of his first moves as assessor was to purchase personal computers for every employee.
“(I) started the process of getting into the modern age,” he said.
The technology upgrades made the customer experience more efficient, allowing staff to quickly access property information without having to “go digging through paperwork.”
“(I) created a spreadsheet and entered every sale I could get my hands on,” Mueller said. “I’ve done that for 26 years myself. … Now I have a database here (of) about 60,000 sales that have occurred over that period of time.”
Mueller and his employees use that database to answer a range of questions from the public. For example, if a resident wants to compare their home with other similar houses on the market, Mueller said it “takes just a couple of minutes” to develop a list of comparable properties and their sale prices.
“Customer service is what makes our office stand out,” Mueller said.
He said his chief deputy, Dustin Barron, who plans to run for the assessor position this year, also prioritizes customer service and would be an "excellent person" for the job.
“He’s got the right temperament,” Mueller said. “He’s got good patience, good personal skills with people and communication skills. (And he) understands our entire system. … This is not something new to him.”
Barron has worked in the assessor’s office for 19 years and has been a certified appraiser for almost all of his tenure there.
For the last several years, whenever Mueller has been away, Barron has filled in for him.
“I’ve kind of been serving right alongside him,” Barron said. “I’ve handled most everything at this point.”
He hopes that his experience will give voters confidence that he is “uniquely qualified for this position.”
“I’ve had the luxury of being able to work for one individual that had … the same focus and goal,” Barron said. “(I would) follow in … the same footsteps and work towards the same goals.”
He considers himself lucky to have trained under Mueller — a “great guy” who has done a “great job.”
“I appreciate everything that he’s done … not just as an employee but as a member of the community (and) as a homeowner,” Barron said. “He’s always had the community’s best interests at heart. (This) position was never a stepping stone to something else. His intention (was to) provide the best support to the county. …
“That would certainly be my ambition as well.”
Like Mueller, Barron has been a Bonneville County resident his entire life. He currently lives just outside of Idaho Falls with his wife and two sons.
“I hope I’ll have the community’s support,” he said. “I understand the importance of the role of the assessor for the community, so I hope I’m given the opportunity.”
The filing period for the May primary and November general election in Bonneville County begins Feb. 28 and lasts until March 11.