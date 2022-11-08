State Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, will retain her seat after defeating Democratic nominee Miranda Marquit in Tuesday's election.
In incomplete unofficial results as of 11 p.m.,Ehardt had 7,816 votes to Marquit's 5,200, taking 60% of the vote.
"I continue to be humbled and honored at the great trust my neighbors and friends and constituents have put in me," Ehardt said.
The election was the second time the two squared off. In 2020, Ehardt won reelection also with 60% of the vote after all votes were counted.
Ehardt first began representing District 33A when she was appointed to the Legislature in December 2017 after her predecessor, Janet Trujillo, resigned. Ehardtfinished that term and won reelection in 2018 and 2020.
Ehardt previously served on Idaho Falls' City Council and ran for mayor against Rebecca Casper, losing a month before her appointment to the Legislature. Ehardt has emerged as one of the state’s most conservative legislators on social issues, having sponsored the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams. The act was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little but its implementation has been stalled by legal challenges.
Marquit, a former chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee, ran on a platform focused on rising costs of living and defending public education and public libraries, which has seen a growth in censorship efforts both regionally and nationwide driven by conservatives.
Education was a central theme in the debate between the two candidates, in which Ehardt argued for restricting access to sexual and controversial material in schools. Marquit responded by referring indirectly to Ehardt as a "book burner."
"The voters who turned out to vote tonight made it known who they want to represent them in Boise," Marquit said.
