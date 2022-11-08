EhardtBarbaraSubmission2022 Barbara Ehardt

Ehardt

State Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, will retain her seat after defeating Democratic nominee Miranda Marquit in Tuesday's election. 

In incomplete unofficial results as of 11 p.m., Ehardt had 7,816 votes to Marquit's 5,200, taking 60% of the vote.  


