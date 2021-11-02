Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw won the right to keep her seat Tuesday night after winning the election against challenger Sandra Hokanson.
Burtenshaw won 68.14 percent of the electorate, equal to 5,397 votes, more than double the 2,526 votes won by her opponent.
“I just want to thank everyone who supported me throughout this campaign,” Burtenshaw said.
Burtenshaw was appointed to the City Council in April after Shelley Smede resigned in March. During her campaign Burtenshaw said most voters she talked to were concerned about how the growth of the city has affected the housing market. She advocated for the city to create new, denser housing options to accommodate the increase in population.
Burtenshaw also said she would support expanding the city’s infrastructure, which she told the Post Register needed to be developed with an eye for future updates and continued growth. Burtenshaw said she was looking forward to addressing the city’s growth after her election victory.
Hokanson opposed Burtenshaw, saying the city should focus on the parks and properties it already has to avoid adding to the budget.
Hokanson also joined fellow challengers Robert Thompson and Karie Caldwell in saying that she felt the council had not listened to residents in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In their ads to voters the trio presented themselves as a group who would oppose the way the city had been run by incumbent candidates to save taxpayers money.
The challengers lost in a clean sweep for the incumbents, however. Burtenshaw said she is excited to continue to work with councilmen Jim Francis and Jim Freeman, who also won their elections.
“It was a good run,” Hokanson said when asked about the results. She said she called Burtenshaw to congratulate her on her victory. “I am happy for Lisa. She won fair and square.”
Hokanson said she planned to stay involved in the community and would consider running for public office in the future.