Education topics were at the forefront of Wednesday’s City Club of Idaho Falls forum, and two candidates for Legislative District 35’s House of Representatives seat shared their differing thoughts on Idaho education.
Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, is running for the District 35A House seat after serving a first term in the former District 28B House seat. Soda Springs City Councilman Jon Goode is challenging Andrus for the seat, which is currently held by Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, who is not running for re-election after serving seven terms in the Legislature.
One topic during the forum was lowering the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass local school bonds. Idaho Education News reported there have been several attempts in the Legislature to reduce the supermajority since 1990 and proponents of lowering it say the supermajority sets too high of a bar for local patrons to chip in funding school districts.
Andrus said he did not favor lowering the supermajority because he believes taxing individuals is a serious issue and the current rate asks school districts to provide a good reason to take money away from their local residents.
“I think we all want our schools sufficiently funded,” Andrus said. “As far as lowering the rate and changing the Constitution, I give pause at that. … Whenever we’re going to tax the individual, that is a serious undertaking. People have their income and that’s sacred and when we try to take more of that, we really need to think twice about that.”
Goode said he could find some compromise to lower the supermajority. He would not go any lower than 60% but he’s not sure if 67% is the “magical” number the framers of the Constitution thought to be.
“The supermajority is in place to ensure that our hard-earned tax dollars are approved by the taxpayers,” Goode said. “It’s our hard-earned tax dollars. I think people need to have a say in that.”
Goode said he’d also like to see the Legislature expand on Senate Bill 1290, which establishes a rural educator incentive program and provides funds to help rural educators with educational costs. He said the bill specifically addresses school districts in areas like the one he lives in and he favors increasing teacher salaries even further than what the Legislature passed in 2022.
“People have heartburn when throwing more money at teacher salaries but that is the only way we can keep them in our state. We lose a lot of teachers to Wyoming in Caribou County because they pay more money,” Goode said.
Andrus said the Legislature should continue its efforts to pass a bill similar to House Bill 666, which remove a state exemption that protects libraries, schools, museums, colleges and universities and their employees for “disseminating material that is harmful to minors.”
House members passed the bill in an effort to keep children from accessing pornography and obscene material at libraries. The Idaho Press reported many of the materials House members took objection to were memoirs and books with LGBTQ themes held in the adult section at the Boise Public Library and sexual education books aimed for teens.
“When someone sends their child to school, they have to know they’re not going to find pornographic material. That’s just absolutely fundamental,” Andrus said.
While Andrus supports the bill, he does not want to hold librarians accountable for the materials available in libraries. House Bill 666 would have allowed librarians to be prosecuted or fined for checking out harmful materials and he said that part of the bill needs to be cleaned up.
The candidates also shared their ideas for legislation they’d like to work on if elected. Goode said the first thing he’d like to address is reforming property taxes since recent attempts in the 2021 Legislature and 2022 Legislature were not effective bills from what he saw.
“I think we need to start back at square one and look at what are we really trying to accomplish here with property taxes and build it up from the bottom,” Goode said.
Andrus said he’s concerned with individuals who are making more money on government aid programs than working a minimum-wage job. Business Insider reported in May 2021 that Idaho unemployment insurance plus the temporary weekly $300 federal unemployment supplement for COVID-19 relief allowed unemployed individuals to make 97.3% of average wage.
That weekly supplement ended in September 2021 and Idaho's unemployment rate was 2.7% in March 2022.
“Those programs are important and (for) those that need them, I’m all for that,” Andrus said. “But when people are on those programs and don’t need it, we need to do our best to get them in the workforce.”
The primary election is May 17. Either Andrus or Goode will run unopposed in the November general election.