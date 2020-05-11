A controversy over the definition of residency has come to the forefront of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office election.
Candidate Timothy Downs filed a challenge to the candidacy of his opponent, Samuel Hulse, arguing that because Hulse did not receive a certificate of occupancy for his residence in Bonneville County, he does not meet the requirement of having resided in the county for at least a year.
Both the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office and the Bonneville County Elections’ Office told the Post Register the standard for residency did not require Hulse to physically live in the house he owned in Bonneville County.
Instead, the Secretary of State’s Office said the one-year residency requirement can be established if a candidate shows they have filed property taxes in the county, that their car is registered in the county and that they are registered to vote in the county.
Downs, a lieutenant with the Idaho Falls Police Department, is challenging the Secretary of State’s interpretation of residency, citing Idaho Code 34-107, which defines residency as “the principal or primary home or place of abode of a person.”
“In our challenge we have argued habitation, not intent, is the legal standard to establish residency,” Downs wrote on his campaign’s Facebook page.
Key to Downs’ argument is Hulse’s certificate of occupancy for the Bonneville County residence.
On April 28, the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Office told the Post Register that Hulse did not have a certificate, and said a property is required to pass an inspection before it can receive one. A Planning and Zoning employee also said a person could not legally live in a residence without the certificate, but would not say what was the penalty for violating the rule.
Downs included a copy of a certificate of occupancy for the residence that was signed on April 29, 2020, as well as records showing Hulse had lived in Shelley in Bingham County from 1997 to at least Nov. 30, 2019.
“Whereas in our opinion Hulse did not establish residency in Bonneville County until April 29, 2020, he is ineligible to run for the office of Sheriff in Bonneville County as he has not met the Idaho statutory requirements,” the challenge states.
The Secretary of State’s office told the Post Register the certificate of occupancy was not necessary to establish residency, however.
Hulse responded to Downs on Facebook.
“My opponent has descended into mud slinging, because he doubts that he can beat me in the election,” Hulse wrote. “Because of his failing campaign he’s attempting to steal the election anyway that he can and deny the people the choice.”
Hulse said he had grown up in Bonneville County, but moved lived in Bingham County while working at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Hulse, a captain, has worked for the sheriff’s office for 21 years.
The challenge was sent to the Bonneville County Clerk’s Office, the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, The Idaho Attorney General and the Idaho Secretary of State.
Neither Hulse nor Downs responded by the press deadline to messages left for them Monday.
Election primaries are scheduled for May 19. Voting will be conducted exclusively through mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.