Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms and while there are no big national draws on the ballot, there are some measures and races worth keeping an eye on.
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 each have critical funding measures going before their respective patrons.
In statewide races Republicans are largely expected to dominate, but the race for attorney general, which doesn’t feature an incumbent, could be interesting.
Republican nominee Raul Labrador, who built a reputation as a far-right member of the Freedom Caucus in Congress, faces former independent Tom Arkoosh, who has garnered support from a number of high-profile Idaho Republicans, including former attorneys general Wayne Kidwell and Jim Jones, former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, former Gov. Phil Batt, and former first lady Lori Otter.
Labrador is endorsed by former Attorney General David Leroy as well as U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Voters statewide also will vote on whether to amend the Idaho Constitution to give the Legislature the power to call itself into special session. The measure’s opponents fear such an amendment could lead to a full-time, year-round Legislature.
Will a supermajority of Idaho Falls School District 91 voters approve the proposed $250 million bond?
If approved, the bond’s funds would build a new Idaho Falls High School, extensively remodel Skyline High School, and build two new elementary schools.
The measure requires the approval of more than 2/3 of the participating voters living within the district’s boundaries.
In both 2017 and 2018 a supermajority of voters failed to pass bonds of $110 million and $86.2 million, respectively, for earlier funding efforts that would have built a new Idaho Falls High School and extensively renovated Skyline High School. Those efforts did not include the new elementary schools. The $86.2 million bond in 2018 include a $13.3 million “tier” to add a performing arts center at Skyline and a combination auditorium/auxiliary gym at the new high school, which only could have passed if the base also passed. It received 57% of the vote.
Each of the measures received 58.44% support, more than 8% short of the supermajority threshold.
District officials said the bond funds are needed to upgrade outdated facilities and address overcrowding and safety concerns but, regardless of the bond’s fate, they will have to consider options such as year-round classes or split sessions as it can take years to build new school facilities.
The race for Seat A in the District 33 legislative district is a rematch from 2020 when incumbent Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, got 60% of the vote against Miranda Marquit. This is the only contested race for Idaho Falls area voters in the general election.
Ehardt’s 2020 victory equated to a vote difference of about 4,000 votes. Ehardt, who was appointed to the Legislature in 2017, is seeking her third election win as a legislator. Ehardt has emerged as one of the state’s most conservative legislators on social issues, having sponsored the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams. The act was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little but its implementation has been stalled by legal challenges.
Ehardt, who is endorsed by and received campaign contributions from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, also voted to kill the third version of a budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, out of concerns about pornography, the Idaho Press reported.
Marquit spent more than three years as the chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee. Marquit has criticized her opponent for her part in the Legislature’s failure to address the property tax burden as well as to properly fund education. Marquit also has accused Ehardt of looking for “boogeymen” instead of dealing with real issues facing Idahoans.
Candidates for Idaho attorney general, Tom Arkoosh (D) and Raul Labrador (R) face off during a debate at Idaho Public Television on Monday.
The race for Idaho Attorney General features former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador, a Republican, against political newcomer Tom Arkoosh.
Labrador defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May GOP primary. He previously ran against current Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 GOP primary. In Congress, he co-founded the House Freedom Caucus.
Arkoosh is a former independent and longtime Boise attorney, who entered the race in July after previous Democratic placeholder nominee Steve Scanlin withdrew, the Idaho Press reported.
Arkoosh has accused Labrador of supporting “the big lie,” former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
He cited statements by Labrador saying he would have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas contesting the results of the 2020 election by contesting the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.
Wasden refused to join the suit, arguing states should not involve themselves in each other’s elections. The lawsuit was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Labrador has previously said he accepts the results of the 2020 election but has argued there were “problems” in the election process, without giving specifics.
Betsy Russell, of the Idaho Press, reported that Labrador wants to be “the people’s lawyer, rather than a tool for the bureaucracy and special interests.” He sees himself “upholding and enforcing Idaho values and preserving a wide berth of freedom in which the people can live their lives without government interference.”
Labrador has described the attorney general’s role as not just a legal job, but also a political job, saying he “would be a lot more aggressive” than his predecessor.
Arkoosh told Russell he seeks to “engage in a nonpartisan objective application of the rule of law about things that matter,” rather than “pursue cultural wars as a partner of conservative legislators.”
Bonneville Joint School District 93 is asking voters to extend an annual $5.8 million supplemental levy as well as allow for the redistribution of funds from the district’s last approved bond from 2018.
The 2018 bond was used to build Black Canyon Middle School but the cost was overestimated, leaving $1.5 million in unused funds. The board will ask voters for permission to use that $1.5 million on other facilities in the district. Unless voters approve this measure, language in the bond will only allow the district to use the funds used for purposes that were originally identified on the ballot, but those projects have been completed. Reallocating the excess bond funds would require a supermajority.
The district would use the funds to replace the cafeteria at Ammon Elementary School, repair the roofs at Bonneville High School and Ammon Elementary and replace the district’s aged bus garage.
Funds from the supplemental levy, which would be the extension of an expiring levy, would be used for teachers and counselors, resource officers, coaches and extracurricular advisers, transportation, administrative pay, custodians, maintenance and bus driver pay, clerical staff and paraprofessionals, student supervision and tech workers and classroom supplies.
If the levy is not extended until 2025, district officials have said the district would need to cut jobs and downsize some of programs it currently offers.
Constitutional amendment SJR 102
The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session, the Idaho Press reported.
The proposed amendment to the state Constitution would allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.
It would take just a simple majority of votes on Tuesday for SJR 102 to pass.
Idaho is one of 14 states whose state constitution permits only the governor to call the legislature into special session.
The Legislature has had five special sessions since 1998, all convened at the call of the governor. Each lasted just a single day, except for a three-day special session in August 2020.
Opponents of the measure are worried about the prospect of a full-time, year-round Legislature.
