Britt Raybould, a former District 34 state representative, is challenging incumbent Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, in this year’s Republican primary election, setting up a rematch of a tightly contested race from 2020.
Nate, 57, grew up in Salt Lake City and has lived in Rexburg for 21 years. He’s an economics professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho and is seeking his fourth term in the Idaho House of Representatives.
“I am running for a fourth term in the Idaho House so I can continue my work to protect Idahoans’ Constitutional rights, keep taxes low, ensure limited and efficient government, and be a watchman for defending against the liberal, woke agenda being unleashed on our colleges and the sexualization of our children through their media and education,” Nate wrote in an email to the Post Register.
Raybould, 43, is seeking to represent District 34 a second time after winning the 2018 election. She was born and raised in the Rexburg area and is the CEO of Raybould Brothers Farm in St. Anthony, her family farm.
“I’ve been very blessed to live the life that I have and to have the opportunities that have come before me. I want to make sure that others in this community have access to similar opportunities and they also feel like this is a place they can call home long term for themselves and their families,” Raybould said.
Nate narrowly defeated Raybould in the 2020 election, collecting 52% of the vote and winning by less than 300 votes in a race where 6,600 people voted. However, Nate lost in Madison County by more than 100 votes but edged out Raybould in Bonneville County by more than 400 votes.
But population growth and redistricting could impact the primary. The Idaho Redistricting Committee removed Bonneville County from District 34 in the redistricting map approved this year. Nate wrote that redistricting was a non-issue and he believes his values represent voters in his district.
Raybould said she thought redistricting District 34 was beneficial for Madison County voters because she believes it’s better to have a representative that has a tighter focus on the county’s voters who have different issues and interests than voters in Bonneville County.
Madison County has added nearly 1,000 residents since Nate and Raybould last faced off two years ago.
Nate touted the high conservative scores he’s received from groups including the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the American Conservative Union. He also mentioned he’s received an endorsement from the National Rifle Association. He wrote that Raybould is too liberal for Madison County and is supported by more progressive groups in Idaho including the Idaho Education Association.
“There is a clear choice in this race: Nate is a proven conservative and Raybould is out of step with Idaho values,” Nate wrote in his email.
Nate’s biggest issues are reducing taxes for Idahoans, allowing parents school choice and eliminating “woke” agenda from public education.
During the 2022 Legislative session, Nate sought to cut $1.3 million from the higher education budget and referenced campus jobs that advance a social justice agenda. Idaho Education News reported he presented a higher education budget that was identical to the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s proposed higher education budget.
“The economy is crushing Idaho families {span}—{/span} we need to reduce taxes and free Idaho from the federal power structure … We need to focus on the children and allow them and their parents the freedom to choose the best education options for their needs …” Nate wrote to the Post Register.
Raybould said she believes she’s the ideal choice for District 34 because she’s more willing to work with other legislators in the state to pass legislation.
“We need legislators who are willing to sit down at the table with others and make serious decisions that ensure our state continues to be successful going forward,” Raybould said. “The strongest candidate and the best representative for Madison County is the person who will propose solutions, work with other legislators and get those solutions across the finish line.”
Raybould’s main priorities are public education and water, she said. She added she wants to ensure school districts can retain teachers by offering them competitive pay and she wants to create more pathways for graduating students than seeking to set them down the university path.
She also said Idaho is at risk of encountering federal overreach with water management and is focused on keeping control of clean and sustainable water sources for Idaho farmers. She also recognized the higher cost of living that’s affecting Idaho residents and said she’d like to look for ways to amend formulas for property taxes and K-12 funding formulas to reduce the need for supplemental levies.
The primary election is May 17. The primary winner will run unopposed in Idaho’s general election in November as no other candidates have filed to run for District 34B’s representative.