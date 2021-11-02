City Councilman Jim Freeman will keep his seat for another term after he defeated challenger Karie Caldwell on Tuesday.
The final tally in the unofficial results published by the county showed Freeman had 59.38 percent of the vote. He received 4,731 votes, compared to Caldwell’s 3,236 votes.
“I’d like to thank the voters for putting their trust in me to continue the work that we’ve done here, and I’m excited to see what’s on the horizon,” Freeman said.
Freeman has served on the Idaho Falls City Council since 2017. Before that he spent 26 years as a firefighter with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, rising to the rank of captain and retiring in 2012.
Freeman ran his campaign with an emphasis on public safety and support for the police and fire departments. He supported the building of a new police department, while his opponents argued the building should have been put to a public vote.
Caldwell advocated for stricter spending to limit the city’s budget, and criticized the council’s handling of the pandemic, opposing restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus such as a rule against large public gatherings. She also said she opposed requirements to wear masks, though Idaho Falls never imposed a mask mandate in the city, only in public buildings.
Caldwell, along with fellow challengers Robert Thompson and Sarah Hokanson, presented herself as a conservative challenger to the incumbents.
The trio that campaigned together lost together, however, as the incumbents swept the election to stay in office.
“I’m really excited that our team is going to stay intact,” Freeman said, adding that he looked forward to working together with council members Lisa Burtenshaw and Jim Francis, who also won reelection Tuesday.
Freeman also congratulated his opponent and the others who challenged the council members.
“To put yourself out there, it takes a lot of courage, and I congratulate her,” Freeman said.
Caldwell did not respond to a request for comment.