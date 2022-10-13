Friday, Oct. 14, is the last day to pre-register to vote before the Nov. 8 general election in Idaho.
Voters can pre-register online at www.voteidaho.gov or at their local county clerk’s office. The deadline to pre-register at the county office is 5 p.m. and the online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday.
To register online you will need an Idaho issued ID. When Idahoans register to vote in person, a poll worker will ask them to provide a valid form of identification.
According to state requirements, acceptable forms of identification include an Idaho driver’s license or state issued ID card, a U.S. passport or federal photo identification card, a tribal photo identification, a current student ID issued by an Idaho high school, college or university as well as a license to carry a concealed weapon. Proof of residence is also required when registering to vote. If the voter does not have identification, a sworn personal identification affidavit will also be accepted, said Helena Welling, elections supervisor for Bonneville County.
"Voting is important no matter what but this specific election has a lot of county and state positions up for vote as well as local school district issues in Bonneville County. The pre-registration is important because it gets voters in and ready early. It gives them time to research the candidates and make educated decisions," Welling said.
"The things we are all voting for affect our daily lives and the county wants you to be empowered to make those decisions that will help to move us all forward."
Missing Friday’s deadline does not mean those interested cannot vote. If voters miss the pre-registration deadline, they can participate in early in-person voting, which is offered from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 at the elections officeand may register to vote while there.
Voters can also register at their polling place in person on Election Day, Nov. 8, according to state officials.
November’s general election will largely affect government in the state. The midterm elections also puts both of Idaho’s U.S. House of Representatives seats and one of the state’s two seats in the U.S. Senate up for election. This election also affects government offices statewide as it includes attorney general, governor, lieutenant governor and superintendent of public instruction. All 105 seats in the Legislature are also up for election, though more than half of the races are uncontested.
Voters will also be asked to make decisions on bonds for Idaho Falls School District 91 and to approve or deny supplemental levies and a reallocation of funds for Bonneville Joint School District 93.
For any questions about voting, registration, polling locations or identification requirements visit the Idaho Secretary of State’s elections website www.voteidaho.gov or reach out to your elections office or local county clerk.
