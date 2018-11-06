Republican state senator Brent Hill is projected to win re-election to seat 34 against Democrat Robert Nielsen.
As of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, Hill was leading the race with 7,771 votes compared to Nielsen's 1,513 votes.
"I'm glad the people have the confidence in me to re-elect me," Hill said.
As president pro tempore of the Senate, Hill would also have a significant role in the Medicaid expansion that is also on the ballot. He said that his colleagues in the Senate would work with the new governor to make sure the expansion worked for Idaho.
"We want to deal with it in a fair way and a compassionate way. We want to keep the spirit of what people voted for with the expansion," Hill said.
Hill has represented District 34 in the Idaho Senate since 2000 and has been the Senate president since 2011. It is a heavily Republican district — the two House seats were contested in the primary but the Republican nominees were unopposed in the general election — and Hill has been unopposed in many of his runs. This is the first time he had faced a Democrat on a general election ballot.
Nielsen, who lives in Sugar City, was a first-time candidate for the seat. Nielsen relied on Medicaid while recovering from a car accident in 2012, and he was a strong supporter of Medicaid expansion, which Hill opposed during the campaign.
District 34 represents 49,000 Idahoans in Madison County and a portion of Bonneville County.