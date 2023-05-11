Idaho Falls residents will go to the polls to choose Tuesday between two men running to replace Bob Nitschke on the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board Seat 1.
Don Potter and Brian Ziel, who are both supporters of the Mountain America Center which was built primarily with auditorium district funds, emphasized their experience in their respective resumes while discussing what they would bring to the board. The position has a six-year term.
The Idaho Falls Auditorium District was created by voters at the polls in May 2011 to oversee the construction of an event center. The event center has been primarily funded through a 5% bed tax on hotel and short-term rental stays within the city of Idaho Falls.
Mountain America Credit Union, a Utah-based, federally chartered credit union purchased the primary naming rights for the facility for $4.5 million in 2019. The Mountain America Center, which hosts concerts, sports and other events, opened for business in November.
Now that the center is operating, the board's role will shift to running it and making it economically viable for the city.
When asked what separated them from their opponent, both Ziel and Potter cited their experience on other community boards and their early support for the event center.
Ziel, who is the marketing director for Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital, said he would bring a younger perspective to the board that he said would give him insight into what events could attract audiences to the center.
Ziel said he helped collect signatures in support of the district's creation in 2011.
"I think it's healthy to have a younger perspective," Ziel said, though he added he would be open to learning from the other board members. "I want to go in and learn how they got to where they are."
Ziel has also served on the Idaho Falls Symphony board, United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County board and the Idaho Healthcare Institute board.
Potter said he originally wanted to run for a board seat in 2014, but determined he needed to focus on his business, Potter Construction Inc. He said he has attended recent meetings and kept up with the board's minutes over the years, so he would be up to speed on the state of the center.
"I've been interested in the event center since it first started in 2011," Potter said.
Potter cited his 33 years of business experience. He also has extensive board service and has worked with the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho, was vice president of the board of directors of Idaho Falls 1087 Charities, and was member of the Architectural Building Committee for Wagon Wheel Estates in Swan Valley.
Nitschke, vice board chairman for the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, is retiring his seat after having been elected in 2017. Board member Steve Vucovich also is retiring from the board. Lisa Casper is running for his seat unopposed in the election.
Polls will be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested through the Bonneville County Elections website.
