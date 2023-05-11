Idaho Falls residents will go to the polls to choose Tuesday between two men running to replace Bob Nitschke on the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board Seat 1. 

Don Potter and Brian Ziel, who are both supporters of the Mountain America Center which was built primarily with auditorium district funds, emphasized their experience in their respective resumes while discussing what they would bring to the board. The position has a six-year term.


