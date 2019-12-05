A local lawmaker who taught courses on American government for decades has come out with a book about his view of the U.S. Constitution and the principles behind it.
"In a sense ... this book's a product of 39 years of teaching," said Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls.
"In the Tradition of the Founding: Principles of the Constitution of the United States" came out in November and is available on Amazon as a paperback or on Kindle. Marshall self-published it through the Salt Lake City-based Aspen Grove Books.
"This book is about the constitutional principles as they were discussed by the founding generation," Marshall said. "It's based solely on primary documents."
Marshall, who was elected to the state House in 2018, started teaching government at Bonneville High School in 1973. After years of teaching about government and American history there, he got a job teaching American Heritage, a required general education course at what was then known as Ricks College.
"It was designed to teach kids about the beginnings of American constitutional government (and) some of the major historical events that shaped America," Marshall said.
Marshall had always been interested in 18th century American history and the founding of the United States, but it was during this period that he started to read the founders' writings himself. He dedicated himself to that course, rewriting its curriculum. Eventually, he decided he wanted to write a book.
"All that became my passion, and I determined at some point in time I would share what I learned with a larger audience," he said.
Marshall started to work on the book after he retired four years ago. Some of the themes discussed, such as federalism and separation of powers, will be familiar to most people who have taken a government class or are interested in the American system of government. Marshall also spends part of the book talking about his view that economic freedom was one of the foundational principles of the Constitution. In support of this view, Marshall cites some of the founders' writings about property rights and clauses in the Constitution that deal specifically with protecting the right to engage in commerce freely, such as protecting patents and contract rights and banning the taxation of exports.
"To the founding generation, economic freedom was in some ways the most important freedom, because from the founders and their experience it was economic freedom and the social freedom that comes from that that unlocks the genius of man," Marshall said.
The last chapter of the book deals with Marshall's opinions on ways the current government of the United States has departed from the founders' vision, such as a much more powerful presidency than was originally envisioned and a federal government that has more power relative to states.
"If the states were free to experiment more today, we would probably have a much better system in everything from health care to education," Marshall said.
Marshall said he doesn't expect to make any money on the book, but he wanted to leave a record of his thoughts for his family and friends, and that some people, including some of the 26,000 students he taught over the years, had expressed an interest in reading it.
"I wrote it as a culmination of Gary Marshall's feelings," he said.