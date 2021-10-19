A race for a local school board pits the husband of a retired teacher against a parent with three kids in local schools, who has already served on the board for four years.
The race for Bonneville Joint School District No. 93's board position in trustee Zone 5 has drawn two candidates: Randy C. Smith, whose wife recently retired from teaching in the district, and Scott Lynch, the current board member who runs a local business.
Lynch's D93 online biography said his Zone 5 trustee designation means he represents Cloverdale Elementary School, Iona Elementary School, Lincoln High School and Thunder Ridge High School. Attached is a description of Zone 5's geographical boundaries.
Smith said he is running for the board trustee position after his wife retired a year ago. She taught in the school district for more than 30 years, he said. He said while her experience teaching gives him exposure to education issues, him serving while she taught could have presented a conflict of interest, such as when pay discussions came up.
Smith also has coached youth sports and volunteered in Boy Scouts for around 20 years.
If elected, this would be Smith's first elected public office. He previously was appointed to the Bonneville County Planning & Zoning Board, which he has served on for nine years.
Lynch, who did sit down for an interview with the Post Register but submitted written information about himself, said he has represented families with disabilities within D93 during his four years on the school board, where he is vice chairman. Lynch has four children, three of whom attend D93 schools and one of whom accesses special education services, he said.
"I have first-hand knowledge of the challenges they face and the lack of representation that has previously been on the board," he said about families of students with disabilities.
Lynch said he updates the community on district decisions on his Facebook page.
"If re-elected I plan to lead the discussion on grading reform within our schools, ensuring that students are graded on their understanding and knowledge of material," Lynch said. "I will continue to advocate for kids of all abilities and push for continued improvement of mental health resources."
Smith said he worries that children aren't equipped enough for the future. He also mentioned mentoring students about how to prepare themselves for college, and suggested that job shadowing before senior year could be helpful.
Smith painted himself as a proactive problem solver.
"I’ll take all the facts, and I will apply them to the situation or challenges that we have and work with the people necessary to get it accomplished for the betterment of the children in our community," Smith said.