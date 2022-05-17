2022 Election campaign buttons - Illustration
Unofficial results

Contested races

May 17 Primary Election

Republican Party

U.S. Senator

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Brenda Bourn               134

Mike Crapo                 2,405

Natalie M Fleming          168

Scott Trotter                 247

Ramont Turnbull           213

United States Representative

District 2

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Flint L. Christensen                  174

Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy           40

Chris Porter                             124

Mike Simpson                        2,103

Bryan Smith                             784

Governor

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Steven R Bradshaw                     36

Ben Cannady                                4

Edward R. Humphreys                237    

Ashley Jackson                             35

Brad Little                                2,309  

Lisa Marie                                     10  

Janice McGeachin                         659

Cody Usabel                                     4

Lieutenant Governor

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Scott Bedke                                 2,002

Daniel J Gasiorowski                        154

Priscilla Giddings                           1,007

Secretary of State

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Phil McGrane                                1,610

Dorothy Moon                               1,084

Mary Souza                                      413

Attorney General

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Raúl R. Labrador                            1,187 

Arthur ("Art") Macomber                    224

Lawrence Wasden                           1,804

Superintendent of Public Instruction

(Statewide results X of 44 counties fully reporting)

Debbie Critchfield                          1,416

Branden J. Durst                               657

Sherri Ybarra                                 1,083

Legislative District 30

State Senator

(Districtwide results X of 2 counties fully reporting)

Jerry D. Bingham

Julie VanOrden

Legislative District 31

State Senator

(Districtwide results X of 4 counties fully reporting)

Fran Bryson

Van Burtenshaw

State Representative, Position A

(Districtwide results X of 4 counties fully reporting)

Karey Hanks

Jerald Raymond

State Representative, Position B

(Districtwide results X of 4 counties fully reporting)

Rod Furniss

Darnell Shipp

Legislative District 32

State Senator

(Districtwide results X of 1 counties fully reporting)

Kevin Cook

Keith Newberry

State Representative, Position A

(Districtwide results X of 1 counties fully reporting)

Nicholas T. Christiansen

Stephanie Jo Mickelsen

Legislative District 33

State Senator

(Districtwide results X of 1 counties fully reporting)

Dave Lent

Bryan Scholz

State Representative, Position A

(Districtwide results X of 1 counties fully reporting)

Barbara Ehardt

Jeff Thompson

Legislative District 34

State Representative, Position A

(Districtwide results X of 1 counties fully reporting)

Jason "JD" Drollinger

Jon O. Weber

State Representative, Position B

(Districtwide results X of 1 counties fully reporting)

Ron Nate

Britt Raybould

Legislative District 35

State Senator

(Districtwide results X of 5 counties fully reporting)

Mark Harris

Doug Toomer

State Representative, Position A

(Districtwide results X of 5 counties fully reporting)

Kevin Andrus

Jon Goode

State Representative, Position B

(Districtwide results X of 5 counties fully reporting)

Chad Christensen

Josh Wheeler

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney

H. Alayne Bean

Randy Neal

Bonneville County Coroner

Barrett Hillier

Rick D. Taylor

Democratic Party

U.S. Senator

Ben Pursley        91

David Roth        305

Libertarian Party

Governor

John Dionne Jr.

Paul Sand

Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?

In favor

Against

Ririe Joint School District 252

Special Bond Election for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.

In favor

Against

