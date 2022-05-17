Unofficial results
Contested races
May 17 Primary Election
Republican Party
U.S. Senator
Brenda Bourn 134
Mike Crapo 2,405
Natalie M Fleming 168
Scott Trotter 247
Ramont Turnbull 213
United States Representative
District 2
Flint L. Christensen 174
Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy 40
Chris Porter 124
Mike Simpson 2,103
Bryan Smith 784
Governor
Steven R Bradshaw 36
Ben Cannady 4
Edward R. Humphreys 237
Ashley Jackson 35
Brad Little 2,309
Lisa Marie 10
Janice McGeachin 659
Cody Usabel 4
Lieutenant Governor
Scott Bedke 2,002
Daniel J Gasiorowski 154
Priscilla Giddings 1,007
Secretary of State
Phil McGrane 1,610
Dorothy Moon 1,084
Mary Souza 413
Attorney General
Raúl R. Labrador 1,187
Arthur ("Art") Macomber 224
Lawrence Wasden 1,804
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Debbie Critchfield 1,416
Branden J. Durst 657
Sherri Ybarra 1,083
Legislative District 30
State Senator
Jerry D. Bingham
Julie VanOrden
Legislative District 31
State Senator
Fran Bryson
Van Burtenshaw
State Representative, Position A
Karey Hanks
Jerald Raymond
State Representative, Position B
Rod Furniss
Darnell Shipp
Legislative District 32
State Senator
Kevin Cook
Keith Newberry
State Representative, Position A
Nicholas T. Christiansen
Stephanie Jo Mickelsen
Legislative District 33
State Senator
Dave Lent
Bryan Scholz
State Representative, Position A
Barbara Ehardt
Jeff Thompson
Legislative District 34
State Representative, Position A
Jason "JD" Drollinger
Jon O. Weber
State Representative, Position B
Ron Nate
Britt Raybould
Legislative District 35
State Senator
Mark Harris
Doug Toomer
State Representative, Position A
Kevin Andrus
Jon Goode
State Representative, Position B
Chad Christensen
Josh Wheeler
Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney
H. Alayne Bean
Randy Neal
Bonneville County Coroner
Barrett Hillier
Rick D. Taylor
Democratic Party
U.S. Senator
Ben Pursley 91
David Roth 305
Libertarian Party
Governor
John Dionne Jr.
Paul Sand
Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?
In favor
Against
Ririe Joint School District 252
Special Bond Election for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.
In favor
Against
