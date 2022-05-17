Most of the races in Idaho primary election were too early to call by press time Tuesday night.
At approximately 11 p.m., the Idaho Elections Department had counted votes from 11.4% of Idaho’s 44 counties and only five counties were fully reporting unofficial results.
The Associated Press reported Gov. Brad Little had secured enough votes to receive the Republican nomination for the governor race. Additionally, Sen. Mike Crapo also won the nomination for U.S. senator.
Here are some early results for key legislative races in eastern Idaho. The Post Register will publish final results in Thursday’s paper.
District 33 State Representative, Position A
Incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt had an early lead on Jeff Thompson on Tuesday night.
Ehardt collected more than 53% of the vote, outgaining Thompson by over 200 votes.
Ehardt is seeking her third term in office after she was appointed to office in 2017. Prior to Ehardt’s service in the state Legislature, she also was an Idaho Falls city councilwoman.
Thompson is seeking his fifth term representing Idaho Falls in the House of Representatives. Thompson also served in the House from 2010 to 2018.
Ehardt or Thompson will move on to face Idaho Falls Democrat Miranda Marquit, who ran unopposed in the primary, during the November general election. The winner of that election will represent Idaho Falls with Rep. Marco Erickson, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and is running unopposed in November.
District 34 State Representative, Position B
Madison County did not report any results by 11 p.m. Incumbent Ron Nate is facing Britt Raybould to represent District 34.
Raybould is seeking her second term representing the district. Raybould was first elected to represent District 34 in 2018 and Nate defeated her reelection bid in 2020.
If reelected, Nate will serve his fourth term in the House. He previously represented District 34 from 2014 to 2018.
Only Sen. Doug Ricks is a lock to represent the district because he ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will not face a challenger in November.
District 35 State Representative, Position B
Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler had a tight lead on incumbent Rep. Chad Christensen by 11 p.m.
Wheeler collected nearly 55% of the vote, leading Christensen by just under 300 votes.
The winner of this race will face independent candidate Hyrum Johnson from Driggs in November.
Wheeler, an Ammon city councilman, is seeking his first term in the House representing District 35, which encompasses eastern Bonneville County, Teton County, Caribou County, Bear Lake County and eastern Bannock County.
A November win for Christensen would grant him his third term of office. In the prior two terms, he represented District 32.
The only county in the district that reported full results by 11 p.m. was Caribou County, which Wheeler won by just over 200 votes.