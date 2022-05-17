Vote button
Election Day voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Precinct, Polling Place, Address

01 University Place Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive

02 Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 N Skyline Drive

03 Temple View Elementary School, 1500 Scorpius Drive

04 Fox Hollow Elementary School, 2365 Genevieve Way

05 A H Bush Elementary School, 380 W Anderson St.

06 Ethel Boyes Elementary School, 1875 Brentwood Drive

07 Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W Broadway

08 Westside Elementary School, 2680 Newman Drive

09 Dora Erickson Elementary School, 940 Garfield St.

10 Falls Valley Elementary School, 2455 Virlow Drive

11 Emerson High School, 335 5th St.

12 Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9th St.

13 Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9th St.

14 Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S Boulevard

15 Longfellow Elementary School, 2500 S Higbee Ave.

16 Club Apple, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive

17 Edgemont Gardens Elementary School, 1240 Azalea Drive

18 Theresa Bunker Elementary School, 1385 E 16th St.

19 Hampton Inn Conference Room, 2500 Channing Way

20 College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S 25th E

21 University Place Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive

22 Summit Hills Elementary School, 2853 N Lucina Ave.

23 The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive

24 4-H Education Complex, 1542 E 73rd S

25 Sunnyside Elementary School, 165 Cobblestone Lane

26 Taylorview Middle School, 350 Castlerock Lane

27 Hillcrest High School. 2800 Owen St.

28 Ammon City Building, 2135 S Ammon Road

37 Osgood LDS Church Building, 7940 N 35th W

38 New Sweden Hall 5990, S 45th W

39 Fairview Elementary School, 979 E 97th N

40 Iona Bonneville Sewer District, 3395 E Leihm Lane

41 Iona City Building 3548, N Main St.

42 Sheriff’s Field Office, 3750 E Lincoln Road

43 Ucon City Building, 3787 E 112th N

44 Ucon Elementary School, 10841 N 41st E

45 Discovery Elementary School 2935 N Golden Rod Drive

46 Bridgewater Elementary School, 1499 Indian Hollow Drive

47 Cloverdale Elementary School, 3999 E Greenwillow Lane

48 Tiebreaker Elementary School, 3100 E 1st St.

49 Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St.

50 Mountain Valley Elementary School, 2601 S Princess Drive

51 Ammon LDS Church Building, 2055 S Ammon Road

52 Woodland Hills Elementary School, 4700 Sweet Water Way

53 Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 E 1st St.

54 Ririe High School, 13809 N 130th E

55 Swan Valley Elementary School, 3389 Swan Valley Highway

56 Mail Precinct, 825 Shoup Ave.

57 4-H Education Complex, 1542 E 73rd S

58 Ammon Public Works, 3451 S Ard Drive

59 Rimrock Elementary School, 4855 Brennan Bend

