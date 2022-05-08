Early Voting for the May 17 primary election is available at the Bonneville County Elections Office and ends Friday. The Bonneville County Elections Office is located at 825 Shoup Ave., across from the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License Building. Its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Election Day voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Precinct, Polling Place, Address
01 University Place Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive
02 Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 N Skyline Drive
03 Temple View Elementary School, 1500 Scorpius Drive
04 Fox Hollow Elementary School, 2365 Genevieve Way
05 A H Bush Elementary School, 380 W Anderson St.
06 Ethel Boyes Elementary School, 1875 Brentwood Drive
07 Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W Broadway
08 Westside Elementary School, 2680 Newman Drive
09 Dora Erickson Elementary School, 940 Garfield St.
10 Falls Valley Elementary School, 2455 Virlow Drive
11 Emerson High School, 335 5th St.
12 Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9th St.
13 Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9th St.
14 Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S Boulevard
15 Longfellow Elementary School, 2500 S Higbee Ave.
16 Club Apple, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive
17 Edgemont Gardens Elementary School, 1240 Azalea Drive
18 Theresa Bunker Elementary School, 1385 E 16th St.
19 Hampton Inn Conference Room, 2500 Channing Way
20 College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S 25th E
21 University Place Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive
22 Summit Hills Elementary School, 2853 N Lucina Ave.
23 The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive
24 4-H Education Complex, 1542 E 73rd S
25 Sunnyside Elementary School, 165 Cobblestone Lane
26 Taylorview Middle School, 350 Castlerock Lane
27 Hillcrest High School. 2800 Owen St.
28 Ammon City Building, 2135 S Ammon Road
37 Osgood LDS Church Building, 7940 N 35th W
38 New Sweden Hall 5990, S 45th W
39 Fairview Elementary School, 979 E 97th N
40 Iona Bonneville Sewer District, 3395 E Leihm Lane
41 Iona City Building 3548, N Main St.
42 Sheriff’s Field Office, 3750 E Lincoln Road
43 Ucon City Building, 3787 E 112th N
44 Ucon Elementary School, 10841 N 41st E
45 Discovery Elementary School 2935 N Golden Rod Drive
46 Bridgewater Elementary School, 1499 Indian Hollow Drive
47 Cloverdale Elementary School, 3999 E Greenwillow Lane
48 Tiebreaker Elementary School, 3100 E 1st St.
49 Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St.
50 Mountain Valley Elementary School, 2601 S Princess Drive
51 Ammon LDS Church Building, 2055 S Ammon Road
52 Woodland Hills Elementary School, 4700 Sweet Water Way
53 Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 E 1st St.
54 Ririe High School, 13809 N 130th E
55 Swan Valley Elementary School, 3389 Swan Valley Highway
56 Mail Precinct, 825 Shoup Ave.
57 4-H Education Complex, 1542 E 73rd S
58 Ammon Public Works, 3451 S Ard Drive
59 Rimrock Elementary School, 4855 Brennan Bend