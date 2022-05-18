Randy Neal defeated Alayne Bean in Tuesday's primary election for county prosecutor, paving the way for him to lead the office come January.
Neal won with 7,073 votes to Bean's 6,612, a difference of 461 votes.
Bean was appointed by the Bonneville County Commissioners as county prosecutor in February after her predecessor Daniel Clark left the office to become a magistrate judge in Jefferson County.
Neal's victory marks the first time an incumbent prosecutor has lost an election in Bonneville County since 1996, when Kip Manwaring defeated incumbent David Johnson in that year's primary election.
Bean's defeat means her term as Bonneville County prosecutor will end less than a year after it began. Bean, who is the first woman to hold the office, touted endorsements from Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse and his predecessor, Paul Wilde.
Neal obtained his law degree in 2002 from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada. He has previously worked for the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office in 2005. After leaving the prosecutor's office Neal worked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement as assistant chief counsel. In 2010, he opened a private law firm in Idaho Falls, practicing multiple fields of law including criminal defense.
Neal has been a frequent candidate in local elections. He previously challenged Rep. Wendy Horman for a House seat in both the 2016 and 2018 primary elections. He also challenged 7th District Judge Joel Tingey in the May 2014 primary and then-Sheriff Paul Wilde in the 2012 primary.
Bean has worked at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office for seven years.
In a Tuesday statement, Bean said she would continue the same work she has done throughout her time in the prosecutor's office.
"I’d like to thank my supporters," Bean said in an email to the Post Register. "At least in the near-term, I intend to continue serving the citizens of Bonneville County in holding people accountable for the crimes they commit and protecting our residents."
Neal said he was surprised by his victory. He praised Bean, saying Bonneville County had two qualified candidates to choose from this year.
"I think Bonneville County is going to see more elections like this all right," Neal said.
No Democrats ran in the primary for county prosecutor, meaning Neal will be unopposed in November'sgeneral election. He said he wasn't going to assume he had won yet, however, saying a write-in campaign was still possible.
Neal said he intends to focus more on prosecuting repeat offenders. He cited recent increases in Bonneville County's crime rates. He also said he wants to work with probation officers to make it easier to impose penalties for those who violate the terms of their release.
Neal said he intends to also lobby the new Idaho Legislature to make it easier to force felons to pay restitution.