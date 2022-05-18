Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor narrowly won Tuesday's Republican primary election, meaning he will remain in office.
The vote was close, with Taylor edging out his opponent, Barret Hillier, by 101 votes.
Taylor won 7,257 votes to Hillier's 7,156. Less than 1percentage point separated the two, with Taylor winning 50.35% to Hillier's 49.65%.
Taylor's victory means he will serve a fourth term as county coroner. No Democrats ran in the primary, meaning Taylor will run unopposed in November and making the race between Republican candidates the de facto election.
Taylor was appointed as coroner in 2012 by the Bonneville County Commissioners after the resignation of his predecessor, Jon Walker. Taylor previously had worked as chief deputy coroner beginning in 2001.
As county coroner, Taylor is in charge of investigating the cause of death in cases in which an investigation is deemed warranted. The coroner often works with local law enforcement and may be called to testify in criminal cases involving a death.
Hillier, Taylor's opponent, campaigned on his law enforcement career at the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
The election was the first time Taylor had to compete to keep his job. In previous his previous primaries in 2018 and 2014, Taylor ran unopposed.
The last time there was any competition for the county coroner position was in 2002. Walker ran unopposed in the primary that year, but had to face a Democratic opponent in the general election. Walker defeated Madeline in the 2002 General Electionwith 67% of the vote.