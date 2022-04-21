Jeff Thompson, who formerly represented Idaho Falls in the Legislature for 10 years, is challenging Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, for the Republican nomination in the race for the Idaho Legislative District 33A House of Representatives seat.
Ehardt did not respond in a timely manner to the Post Register’s multiple interview requests for this article, but she did submit responses to an online survey sent to all candidates.
Thompson was a member of the House from 2008 to 2018. He lost the 2018 primary election to represent District 30A to Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, who is not seeking re-election.
Thompson said he was running this year because he doesn’t believe Idaho Falls residents are being represented in issues that directly matter to them because some legislators, including Ehardt, are focused on national topics.
“People are elected to represent a group of people and that person should be looking at bills on their merits and talking to people back home,” Thompson said. “(When I was in office), I’m talking to them about these bills, not looking at what a special interest group wants to have happen.”
One special interest group Thompson referred to is the Idaho Freedom Foundation, who he said had members asking legislators if they checked their “freedom scores” before voting on a bill while he was in the House.
Thompson said he considers himself to be a “Ronald Reagan Republican” who is approachable and willing to work with Democrats and others in his own party that are further right to make Idaho better. While he himself may not have answers to all of the problems Idahoans are facing, he wants to start the conversation with others to work toward the best solutions, he said.
Some issues Thompson said he wants to address are the cost of living and rapid growth Idaho Falls residents are facing. Additionally, he’d like to reform property taxes and continue supporting Gov. Brad Little’s investments in education and school employees and that, as a former Idaho Falls School District 91 employee, he’s tired of the Legislature's attacks on public education, he said.
“There’s been people out there attacking our teachers. They need all the help and support they can get because they chose a career that invests their heart, mind and soul into the children of Idaho Falls,” Thompson said. “People need to quit criticizing our teachers and roll up their sleeves and help them.”
Ehardt, a manager at Club Apple and a former NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach, wrote that she was running for office because she believes she has a strong voice that preserves the lives Idahoans want to live. She was appointed to the House to fill in a vacancy in 2017 and won elections in 2018 and 2020.
“America is facing challenging times. Idaho is no different. As much as we’d like to isolate ourselves from the ever-increasing tide of chaos and ideology that is antithetical to our God-given, Constitutional rights, we cannot,” Ehardt wrote in her survey. “I am running for office today for the very reason I first got into office — to preserve our American way of life.”
One of Ehardt’s top priorities while in office has been investments made in education, she wrote. She supported raising teacher pay and state funding for school district employees.
Another education issue for Ehardt is free speech on public higher education campuses. She co-sponsored a free speech bill with Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, but higher education institutions were concerned the bill could hinder academic operations because of its potential to allow a hostile or distracting environment near classrooms.
In an April 10 guest column, Ehardt wrote she was disappointed the free speech bill got held up in the Senate. She also wrote she hopes to continue working on education issues including following South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s example of eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs in favor of an Opportunities for All program.
Noem’s efforts were aimed at eliminating critical race theory out of public schools, despite education officials in the state saying critical race theory largely isn't taught in K-12 or higher education in South Dakota, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.
“I also plan to pursue Idaho solutions to (Environmental, social and corporate governance). The world is just now beginning to learn about ESG and social scoring. The Environment, Social Justice and Governance approach to individuals and corporations, perpetrated by Global elites, is turning all that we know upside down,” Ehardt wrote in her April 10 column.
Ehardt has gained notoriety for spearheading Idaho's transgender sports ban, known as the "Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," which was signed into law by Little, but has been blocked by the courts and for her support of HB 666, which would have removed an exemption in existing state law protecting schools, colleges, universities, museums and libraries and their employees from prosecution for “disseminating material harmful to minors.”
In speaking in support of HB 666, she said would rather a child learn about critical race theory — something that has been highly criticized in the House — than “be exposed to sexuality,” the Idaho Press reported.
Idaho's primary election is May 17. Either Ehardt or Thompson will face Democrat Miranda Marquit in the November general election.